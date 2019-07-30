Columbia Sportswear Co (COLM) Stock Price Declined While King Luther Capital Management Decreased Holding; Quantitative Systematic Strategies Stake in Tjx Companies (TJX) Lifted by $1.08 Million

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc increased its stake in Tjx Companies Inc (TJX) by 27.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc bought 20,432 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 95,633 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.09 million, up from 75,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Tjx Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $55.44. About 2.79 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500.

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Columbia Sportswear Co (COLM) by 75.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Luther Capital Management Corp sold 23,305 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.09% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,646 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $797,000, down from 30,951 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Columbia Sportswear Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.29B market cap company. The stock increased 2.68% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $106.7. About 455,017 shares traded or 46.27% up from the average. Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) has risen 14.95% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical COLM News: 26/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear 1Q EPS 64c; 10/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR CO COLM.O SAYS JASON ZHU WILL CONTINUE AS GENERAL MANAGER OF COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR COMMERCIAL (SHANGHAI) COMPANY; 10/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR CO COLM.O ANNOUNCED ITS INTENT TO ACQUIRE REMAINING 40 PERCENT INTEREST IN COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR COMMERCIAL (SHANGHAI) COMPANY; 23/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Company Announces Appointment of Snow Burns as Mountain Hardwear Brand Head of Marketing; 10/05/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Announces Appointment of Michael Richardson as Vice Pres of Global Merchandising; 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR RAISES FULL YEAR 2018 FINL OUTLOOK; 22/04/2018 – DJ Columbia Sportswear Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COLM); 16/03/2018 Columbia Sportswear and Major League Soccer Announce New Relationship; 10/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR CO.: INTENTION TO BUY REMAINING INTEREST IN; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.01-EPS $3.11

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shelton Cap accumulated 715 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Incorporated holds 2.48M shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Legal And General Gru Public Limited Liability Corp has 0.25% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 8.33 million shares. First Republic Invest Management has invested 0.25% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Kornitzer Capital Mngmt Ks reported 39,660 shares. Griffin Asset Mgmt accumulated 1.03% or 137,126 shares. Johnson Invest Counsel Incorporated holds 1.2% or 1.06M shares. Patten And Patten Tn invested 0.65% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Citizens Northern Corp stated it has 26,562 shares. Pnc Fincl Services Group Inc holds 0.03% or 525,081 shares in its portfolio. First Citizens Savings Bank Co reported 0.18% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Moreover, Kwmg Limited Liability Com has 0.68% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 51,217 shares. Rosenbaum Jay D stated it has 31,615 shares or 3.18% of all its holdings. Evanson Asset Ltd Liability reported 4,409 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 37,700 were reported by De Burlo Group Inc Incorporated.

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $315.26 million and $404.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 15,590 shares to 4,104 shares, valued at $221,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Leggett & Platt Inc (NYSE:LEG) by 32,014 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,628 shares, and cut its stake in Ncr Corp (NYSE:NCR).

King Luther Capital Management Corp, which manages about $16.93 billion and $13.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 11,275 shares to 817,308 shares, valued at $26.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Woodmark Corp (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 6,740 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,460 shares, and has risen its stake in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold COLM shares while 80 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 24.50 million shares or 0.31% more from 24.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM). Stevens Capital Lp holds 0.16% or 36,976 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM). Gotham Asset Ltd stated it has 0% in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM). 38,760 are owned by Landscape Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada reported 4,795 shares. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Australia invested 0% in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM). Atlanta Mgmt Com L L C stated it has 2.60M shares or 1.3% of all its holdings. Natixis accumulated 143,888 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 0% or 16 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock Inc accumulated 0.01% or 1.32M shares. 9,290 are held by Mirae Asset Invs Limited. Moreover, Cap Invest Counsel Inc has 0.11% invested in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM). Paloma Prns Mngmt holds 3,313 shares. Nicholas Inv Lp owns 48,114 shares or 0.45% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.54 EPS, up 9.22% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.41 per share. COLM’s profit will be $105.19 million for 17.32 P/E if the $1.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by Columbia Sportswear Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 569.57% EPS growth.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 sales for $11.45 million activity. Fogliato Franco sold $956,928 worth of stock. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider GEORGE EDWARD S sold $811,596. Cusick Thomas B. also sold $2.37M worth of Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) shares. Shares for $2.16 million were sold by Boyle Joseph P on Tuesday, February 12.