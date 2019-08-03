Columbia Sportswear Co (COLM) Shareholder Nicholas Investment Partners LP Has Boosted Position; Jump Trading Has Boosted Kb Home (KBH) Stake

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear Co (COLM) by 6.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp bought 3,034 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.56% . The institutional investor held 48,114 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.01 million, up from 45,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Columbia Sportswear Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $101.9. About 273,207 shares traded. Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) has risen 24.20% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.20% the S&P500. Some Historical COLM News: 10/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR TO BUY REMAINING 40% STAKE IN SHANGHAI JV; 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR RAISES FULL YEAR 2018 FINL OUTLOOK; 10/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Company Announces Intention to Acquire Remaining Interest in China Joint Venture from Swire Resources Limited; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Raises 2018 View To Net $213M-Net $220M; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Board of Directors Approved a Regular Qtrly Div of 22c/Shr; 10/05/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Announces Appointment of Michael Richardson as Vice Pres of Global Merchandising; 22/04/2018 – DJ Columbia Sportswear Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COLM); 10/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR CO.: INTENTION TO BUY REMAINING INTEREST IN; 10/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR CO COLM.O SAYS JASON ZHU WILL CONTINUE AS GENERAL MANAGER OF COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR COMMERCIAL (SHANGHAI) COMPANY; 10/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Company Announces Intention to Acquire Remaining Interest in China Joint Venture from Swire Re

Jump Trading Llc increased its stake in Kb Home (KBH) by 126.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jump Trading Llc bought 18,854 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.50% . The institutional investor held 33,794 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $817,000, up from 14,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jump Trading Llc who had been investing in Kb Home for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $25.94. About 1.54M shares traded. KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has risen 12.36% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.36% the S&P500. Some Historical KBH News: 25/05/2018 – Moody’s Sees KB Home Delevering Below 45% Homebuilding Debt-to-Book Capitalization Ratio; 08/03/2018 – KB Home to Release 2018 First Quarter Earnings on March 22, 2018; 18/05/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Estates at Rancho Del Lago in Vail; 12/03/2018 – Manu Close-Up: KB Home Appoints Doug Schwartz as President of Its Raleigh Division; 22/03/2018 – KB HOME REPORTS 1Q ADJ. EPS 40C, EST. 29C; 09/03/2018 – KB Home’s Dorado Skies is Now Open in Lancaster; 07/03/2018 KB Home Names Doug Schwartz as President of Its Raleigh Division; 06/04/2018 – KB Home Holds Grand Opening Celebration for Peppertree at Hidden Hills; 05/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore dated UBS research alert on KB Home; 09/03/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Bridgepoint at Patterson Ranch in Fremont

Jump Trading Llc, which manages about $310.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 34,122 shares to 4,378 shares, valued at $455,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 46,273 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,327 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY).

More notable recent KB Home (NYSE:KBH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can You Imagine How KB Home’s (NYSE:KBH) Shareholders Feel About The 87% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “First, My Analysis Said Alphabet Returns To Highs; Then The Charts Confirmed – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “‘A Clearer Path To Earnings Growth’: KB Home’s Strong Q2 Triggers Analyst Upgrades – Benzinga” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about KB Home (NYSE:KBH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “KB Home gains another bull – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Tucson.com‘s news article titled: “KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Park Meadows II in Phoenix, Arizona – Arizona Daily Star” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 27 investors sold KBH shares while 78 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 77.07 million shares or 4.25% more from 73.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement, Louisiana-based fund reported 22,700 shares. American Grp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) for 222,108 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.02% or 7,800 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The invested in 0.01% or 191,563 shares. Guggenheim Limited Com stated it has 0.01% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Element Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 20,045 shares. Nordea Investment Management Ab has 0% invested in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) for 265,847 shares. South Street Advsr Llc has invested 1.15% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). 12,964 are owned by Amalgamated Bankshares. Meeder Asset Mgmt owns 30,803 shares. Legal General Group Plc invested in 100,627 shares or 0% of the stock. 3,678 are held by Us National Bank & Trust De. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 76,799 shares. 11,342 were reported by Lpl Ltd Liability Co.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 selling transactions for $11.45 million activity. Cusick Thomas B. sold $2.37 million worth of stock or 22,115 shares. $2.16M worth of Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) was sold by Boyle Joseph P on Tuesday, February 12. $1.83M worth of Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) was sold by Bragdon Peter J. GEORGE EDWARD S sold $811,596 worth of Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold COLM shares while 80 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 24.50 million shares or 0.31% more from 24.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sterling Cap Limited Company holds 0.01% or 11,922 shares in its portfolio. National Registered Advisor stated it has 0.39% in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM). Zacks reported 23,895 shares. Moody Bancorp Division accumulated 81,461 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM). Citigroup has 0% invested in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) for 19,380 shares. 106,090 were accumulated by Maverick Capital Ltd. New York-based Gotham Asset Ltd Com has invested 0% in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM). 35,698 were accumulated by Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Corp. 291 are held by Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability. Eqis Capital Mgmt Incorporated reported 3,743 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.01% in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM). Eagle Asset Management has invested 0.05% in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM). Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM). King Luther Capital Management Corp holds 0.01% or 7,646 shares in its portfolio.