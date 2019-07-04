Columbia Sportswear Co (COLM) Share Value Declined While King Luther Capital Management Has Cut Holding by $2.42 Million; Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Holder Cadinha & Co Lowered Its Stake as Share Price Declined

Cadinha & Co Llc decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 36.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadinha & Co Llc sold 13,067 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 23,015 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.13M, down from 36,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadinha & Co Llc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $7.66 during the last trading session, reaching $537.18. About 482,895 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 4.92% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500.

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Columbia Sportswear Co (COLM) by 75.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Luther Capital Management Corp sold 23,305 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.09% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,646 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $797,000, down from 30,951 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Columbia Sportswear Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $101.45. About 99,534 shares traded. Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) has risen 14.95% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical COLM News: 26/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Raises 2018 View To Net $213M-Net $220M; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear 1Q Adj EPS 77c; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear 1Q Net $45.1M; 10/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Company Announces Intention to Acquire Remaining Interest in China Joint Venture from Swire Resources Limited; 10/05/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Announces Appointment of Michael Richardson as Vice Pres of Global Merchandising; 10/05/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Announces Appointment of Michael Richardson as Vice President of Global Merchandising; 11/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear to Buy Out China Venture With Swire; 22/04/2018 – DJ Columbia Sportswear Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COLM); 10/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR INTENDS TO BUY REST OF CHINA JV FROM SWIRE; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear 1Q EPS 64c

Cadinha & Co Llc, which manages about $952.64M and $510.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) by 41,337 shares to 1.20 million shares, valued at $14.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,052 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,285 shares, and has risen its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $20.67 million activity. The insider MOHR MARSHALL sold 7,500 shares worth $3.94M. $14.65M worth of stock was sold by GUTHART GARY S on Monday, February 4. Samath Jamie sold $229,014 worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) on Tuesday, January 29.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 sales for $11.45 million activity. The insider Bragdon Peter J sold $1.83 million. 22,115 Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) shares with value of $2.37 million were sold by Cusick Thomas B.. On Tuesday, February 12 Boyle Joseph P sold $2.16 million worth of Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) or 20,384 shares. The insider GEORGE EDWARD S sold 7,706 shares worth $811,596.

King Luther Capital Management Corp, which manages about $16.93B and $13.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 13,778 shares to 755,289 shares, valued at $117.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp by 103,380 shares in the quarter, for a total of 270,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Veritex Hldgs Inc.