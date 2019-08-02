Columbia Sportswear Co (COLM) Share Price Rose While Zacks Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Position; Horizon Investments Cut Udr Com (UDR) Position as Stock Price Rose

Horizon Investments Llc decreased its stake in Udr Inc Com (UDR) by 91.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investments Llc sold 47,414 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 4,625 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $210,000, down from 52,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investments Llc who had been investing in Udr Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $46.07. About 1.98M shares traded or 55.63% up from the average. UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) has risen 24.32% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical UDR News: 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N – REAFFIRMED FULL-YEAR 2018 EARNINGS AND SAME-STORE GUIDANCE RANGES; 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc 1Q FFO 7c/Shr; 25/04/2018 – UDR 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 47C, EST. 47C; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: UDR SEES FY FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.91 TO $1.95, EST. $1.93; 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc Sees 2Q FFO 47c/Shr-FFO 49c/Shr; 17/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $39 FROM $38; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N -SEES FY FFO PER SHARE $1.91 TO $1.95; 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc Sees 2Q EPS 7c-EPS 9c; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N – QTRLY FFOA PER COMMON SHARE AND UNIT, DILUTED $0.47; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N – QTRLY YEAR-OVER-YEAR SAME-STORE NET OPERATING INCOME GROWTH 2.7 PERCENT

Zacks Investment Management decreased its stake in Columbia Sportswear Co (COLM) by 22.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zacks Investment Management sold 6,923 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.56% . The institutional investor held 23,895 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.49M, down from 30,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zacks Investment Management who had been investing in Columbia Sportswear Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.77% or $2.94 during the last trading session, reaching $103.04. About 298,982 shares traded. Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) has risen 24.20% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.20% the S&P500. Some Historical COLM News: 10/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR TO BUY REMAINING 40% STAKE IN SHANGHAI JV; 16/03/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR – CO, MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER ANNOUNCED NEW COLLABORATION FEATURING CO-BRANDED OUTERWEAR, APPAREL; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear 1Q Adj EPS 77c; 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR CO COLM.O SEES FY 2018 SHR ABOUT $3.01 TO $3.11; 16/03/2018 Columbia Sportswear and Major League Soccer Announce New Relationship; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Board of Directors Approved a Regular Qtrly Div of 22c/Shr; 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR CO – CONSOLIDATED INVENTORIES INCREASED 2 PERCENT TO $406.0 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED TO $398.8 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017; 10/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Company Announces Intention to Acquire Remaining Interest in China Joint Venture from Swire Re; 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR RAISES FULL YEAR 2018 FINL OUTLOOK; 17/05/2018 – Kimball Electronics Signs Agreement to Acquire Global Equipment Services (GES)

Horizon Investments Llc, which manages about $1.50 billion and $2.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del Com (NYSE:WM) by 4,731 shares to 33,765 shares, valued at $3.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca Cola Co Com (NYSE:KO) by 15,760 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,041 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $1,004 activity.

Zacks Investment Management, which manages about $3.45B and $4.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 95,563 shares to 560,793 shares, valued at $61.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dish Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) by 10,137 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,202 shares, and has risen its stake in Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT).

Analysts await Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.54 EPS, up 9.22% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.41 per share. COLM’s profit will be $105.19M for 16.73 P/E if the $1.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by Columbia Sportswear Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 569.57% EPS growth.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 selling transactions for $11.45 million activity. The insider Cusick Thomas B. sold 22,115 shares worth $2.37M. Another trade for 20,384 shares valued at $2.16 million was made by Boyle Joseph P on Tuesday, February 12. Bragdon Peter J sold $1.83 million worth of stock or 17,605 shares. $811,596 worth of Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) was sold by GEORGE EDWARD S on Wednesday, February 13.