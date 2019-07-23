Columbia Sportswear Co (COLM) Holding Held by Landscape Capital Management Llc; Capital World Investors Lowered Public Storage (Reit) (PSA) Position by $683.39 Million; Stock Value Rose

Landscape Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear Co (COLM) by 33.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc bought 9,765 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.09% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 38,760 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.04 million, up from 28,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Columbia Sportswear Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $102.17. About 375,535 shares traded or 17.13% up from the average. Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) has risen 14.95% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical COLM News: 10/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR INTENDS TO BUY REST OF CHINA JV FROM SWIRE; 10/05/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Announces Appointment of Michael Richardson as Vice President of Global Merchandising; 10/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR CO – SWIRE RESOURCES WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS EXCLUSIVE INDEPENDENT DISTRIBUTOR OF COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR IN HONG KONG AND MACAU; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.01-EPS $3.11; 17/05/2018 – Kimball Electronics Signs Agreement to Acquire Global Equipment Services (GES); 23/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Company Announces Appointment of Snow Burns as Mountain Hardwear Brand Head of Marketing; 10/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR CO COLM.O ANNOUNCED ITS INTENT TO ACQUIRE REMAINING 40 PERCENT INTEREST IN COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR COMMERCIAL (SHANGHAI) COMPANY; 10/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Company Announces Intention to Acquire Remaining Interest in China Joint Venture from Swire Re; 17/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Company Announces Corporate Communications Team; 10/05/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Announces Appointment of Michael Richardson as Vice Pres of Global Merchandising

Capital World Investors decreased its stake in Public Storage (Reit) (PSA) by 59.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital World Investors sold 3.15M shares as the company’s stock rose 9.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.16 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $469.93M, down from 5.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital World Investors who had been investing in Public Storage (Reit) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $242.61. About 611,206 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 9.08% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 16/04/2018 – PSA’S OPEL, UNIONS FAIL TO REACH AGREEMENT FOR EISENACH PLANT; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q REV. $669.9M, EST. $665.4M; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q Net $343M; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage Announces Management Changes; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage Says Affilate Shurgard Self Storage Europe Considering IPO; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage’s Affiliate, Shurgard Self Storage Europe S.a.r.l., is Considering an Initial Public Offering; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q SAME-STORE RENTAL INCOME $525.2M; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage’s Affiliate, Shurgard Self Storage Europe S.a.r.l., is Considering an Initial Public Offering; 09/05/2018 – PSA SAYS AUTOMOTIVE ACTIVITIES FULLY COMPLIANT WITH REGULATIONS; 30/05/2018 – PSA AFFILIATE, SHURGARD SELF STORAGE EUROPE, CONSIDERING AN IPO

Analysts await Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $2.64 earnings per share, down 0.38% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.65 per share. PSA’s profit will be $460.74M for 22.97 P/E if the $2.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.52 actual earnings per share reported by Public Storage for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.76% EPS growth.

Capital World Investors, which manages about $412.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cigna Corp by 3.34 million shares to 20.19M shares, valued at $3.25B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 1.97 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.45 million shares, and has risen its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

