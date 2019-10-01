Columbia Sportswear Co (COLM) Holder Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Lowered Position; Gagnon Advisors Has Lowered Its Stake in Caredx (CDNA) by $2.50 Million

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc decreased its stake in Columbia Sportswear Co (COLM) by 42.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc sold 22,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.56% . The institutional investor held 30,496 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.05 million, down from 52,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc who had been investing in Columbia Sportswear Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $96.89. About 252,896 shares traded. Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) has risen 24.20% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.20% the S&P500. Some Historical COLM News: 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR CO COLM.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.23, REV VIEW $2.62 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR CO.: INTENTION TO BUY REMAINING INTEREST IN; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear 1Q Net $45.1M; 17/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Company Announces Corporate Communications Team; 10/05/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Announces Appointment of Michael Richardson as Vice Pres of Global Merchandising; 23/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Company Announces Appointment of Snow Burns as Mountain Hardwear Brand Head of Marketing; 10/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR TO BUY REMAINING 40% STAKE IN SHANGHAI JV; 22/04/2018 – DJ Columbia Sportswear Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COLM)

Gagnon Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 19.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Advisors Llc sold 71,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.10% . The hedge fund held 293,785 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.57 million, down from 365,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $958.30M market cap company. The stock increased 3.57% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $22.61. About 1.06M shares traded or 9.24% up from the average. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 170.83% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 170.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 18/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – TERM LOAN WILL MATURE ON APRIL 17, 2023; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Will Be Exclusive Worldwide Distributor of Illumina’s TruSight HLA Sequencing Panels and Associated Assign HLA Software; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Made One-Time Payment to Illumina and Will Pay Royalties on Sales of Future Commercialized Products; 10/05/2018 – CareDx 1Q Loss/Shr 30c; 13/04/2018 – Olerup QTYPE® Receives CE Mark Certification; 22/03/2018 – CareDx 4Q Loss/Shr $1.13; 29/03/2018 – CareDx Announces Completion of Debt Conversion; 10/05/2018 – CareDx Sees FY18 Rev $64M-$66M; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX INC – ON MAY 4, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A LICENSE AND COMMERCIALIZATION AGREEMENT WITH ILLUMINA, INC – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – CareDx to Hold Press Conference at American Transplant Congress

Analysts await CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.16 EPS, up 70.37% or $0.38 from last year’s $-0.54 per share. After $-0.19 actual EPS reported by CareDx, Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.79% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 22 investors sold CDNA shares while 37 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 38.15 million shares or 7.81% more from 35.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.54 earnings per share, up 9.22% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.41 per share. COLM’s profit will be $104.04 million for 15.73 P/E if the $1.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by Columbia Sportswear Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 569.57% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 30 investors sold COLM shares while 76 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 24.35 million shares or 0.61% less from 24.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

