Columbia Sportswear Co (COLM) Holder Citadel Advisors Lifted Its Holding by $28.13 Million as Valuation Rose; Headinvest Has Decreased Newell Brands (NWL) Position as Stock Price Declined

Headinvest Llc decreased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 50.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Headinvest Llc sold 40,995 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The institutional investor held 40,673 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $624,000, down from 81,668 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Headinvest Llc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.15% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $15.99. About 1.94M shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 30/04/2018 – Jostens and Philadelphia Eagles to partner on historic championship ring; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Carlyle’s Novolex in lead to acquire Newell Brands’ Waddington; 23/04/2018 – Nine of 12 Directors Will Be New to Newell Board Following Annual Meeting; 06/04/2018 – Newell starts auctioning assets ahead of investor face-off; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands to Divest Itself of Non-Core Businesses Representing About 35% of Sales; 23/04/2018 – @JimCramer walks back his negative call on Newell Brands after its proxy fight ends; 20/03/2018 – STARBOARD – WILL BE RESERVING ITS RIGHTS AS TO NEWELL BOARD ELECTION CONTEST; IF MOVING FORWARD, FIRM WILL REDUCE ITS SLATE TO A MINORITY OF THE BOARD; 14/03/2018 – Newell Brands Expects Divestiture Plan to Generate $6 Billion in Net Proceeds After Taxes; 19/03/2018 – Newell Brands Strikes Deal with Icahn; 04/04/2018 – Starboard Pursuing Proxy Fight at Newell Brands Despite Deal With Icahn

Citadel Advisors Llc increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear Co (COLM) by 2732.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citadel Advisors Llc bought 270,481 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.56% . The hedge fund held 280,381 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.21M, up from 9,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citadel Advisors Llc who had been investing in Columbia Sportswear Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.90% or $2.79 during the last trading session, reaching $93.49. About 296,123 shares traded or 9.10% up from the average. Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) has risen 24.20% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.20% the S&P500. Some Historical COLM News: 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR CO COLM.O SEES FY 2018 SHR ABOUT $3.01 TO $3.11; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear 1Q Net $45.1M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Columbia Sportswear Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COLM); 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR CO COLM.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.23, REV VIEW $2.62 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/05/2018 – Kimball Electronics Signs Agreement to Acquire Global Equipment Services (GES); 17/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Company Announces Corporate Communications Team; 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR CO COLM.O SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 8 TO 10 PCT; 10/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR CO – SWIRE RESOURCES WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS EXCLUSIVE INDEPENDENT DISTRIBUTOR OF COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR IN HONG KONG AND MACAU; 10/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Company Announces Intention to Acquire Remaining Interest in China Joint Venture from Swire Resources Limited; 10/05/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Announces Appointment of Michael Richardson as Vice President of Global Merchandising

More notable recent Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “DA Davidson Heats Up On Columbia Sportswear As Temps Drop – Benzinga” on November 30, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Bull of the Day: Columbia (COLM) – Nasdaq” published on March 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What Columbia Sportswear Company’s (NASDAQ:COLM) ROCE Can Tell Us – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Project CONNECT to Aid Columbia Sportswear’s (COLM) Top Line – Nasdaq” published on June 15, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Columbia Sportswear Launches the SH/FT Collection, an Urban Footwear Line Designed for the Trail – Business Wire” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Citadel Advisors Llc, which manages about $201.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Total S A (Put) (NYSE:TOT) by 68,700 shares to 107,600 shares, valued at $5.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 20,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,000 shares, and cut its stake in Kb Home (Call) (NYSE:KBH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold COLM shares while 80 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 24.50 million shares or 0.31% more from 24.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maverick Limited accumulated 106,090 shares. Illinois-based Northern Corporation has invested 0.01% in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM). Credit Suisse Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 24,671 shares. Nicholas Ptnrs LP reported 48,114 shares stake. Commercial Bank Of Mellon accumulated 0.01% or 217,843 shares. Prelude Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 73 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.19% invested in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM). Jefferies Grp Limited Co reported 15,426 shares stake. Mirae Asset Global Invs Co Ltd holds 0.01% or 9,290 shares in its portfolio. The Texas-based Westwood Gru has invested 0.02% in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM). Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM). Bessemer Grp Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM). Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Ltd Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM). Comerica Savings Bank invested in 4,276 shares or 0% of the stock. Kepos Ltd Partnership stated it has 10,487 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold NWL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 381.67 million shares or 5.81% less from 405.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Verition Fund Ltd has 28,946 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 970,275 shares. Brown Advisory Inc stated it has 0% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Quantres Asset Mgmt invested 0.51% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Mackay Shields Limited Liability invested in 57,321 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Prudential reported 1.47 million shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership invested in 32,944 shares or 0% of the stock. 132 are owned by Johnson Financial Inc. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 4,312 shares. Yorktown & Rech holds 22,500 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Cambridge Invest Rech Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 152,577 shares. Cwm Limited Co has invested 0% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Td Asset Mgmt reported 0% stake. California Pub Employees Retirement System owns 714,928 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 11,874 shares stake.