Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (STK) Trades at $21.53 After Triangle; Elementis plc (LON:ELM) Had 2 Bullish Analysts

Among 3 analysts covering Elementis PLC (LON:ELM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Elementis PLC has GBX 250 highest and GBX 165 lowest target. GBX 181.67’s average target is 32.61% above currents GBX 137 stock price. Elementis PLC had 15 analyst reports since May 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained Elementis plc (LON:ELM) rating on Thursday, May 2. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and GBX 250 target. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, May 29 by HSBC. UBS maintained Elementis plc (LON:ELM) rating on Wednesday, May 1. UBS has “Buy” rating and GBX 210 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Berenberg given on Thursday, May 2. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Thursday, May 2. On Thursday, August 1 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, July 11 with “Buy”. The stock of Elementis plc (LON:ELM) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, July 5. See Elementis plc (LON:ELM) latest ratings:

13/09/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 210.00 Maintain

01/08/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 200.00 New Target: GBX 185.00 Unchanged

01/08/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 210.00 Maintain

29/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 200.00 Maintain

11/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 210.00 New Target: GBX 200.00 Unchanged

05/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 215.00 New Target: GBX 195.00 Maintain

24/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Maintain

03/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 210.00 Maintain

29/05/2019 Broker: HSBC Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 185.00 New Target: GBX 165.00 Maintain

09/05/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 250.00 Maintain

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (STK) formed triangle with $19.81 target or 8.00% below today’s $21.53 share price. Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (STK) has $341.56 million valuation. The stock increased 1.99% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $21.53. About 57,104 shares traded. Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) has 0.00% since October 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Elementis plc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals worldwide. The company has market cap of 795.14 million GBP. It operates in three divisions: Specialty Products, Surfactants, and Chromium. It has a 15.75 P/E ratio. The Specialty Products segment offers functional additives to the architectural and industrial coatings, personal care, and oilfield drilling markets.

More recent Elementis plc (LON:ELM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Elementis (LON:ELM) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 51% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “What Did Elementis plc’s (LON:ELM) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. Theguardian.com‘s news article titled: “How we made A Nightmare on Elm Street – The Guardian” with publication date: September 23, 2019 was also an interesting one.