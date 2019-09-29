Columbia Property Trust Inc. (CXP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Northstar Realty Europe Corp. (NYSE:NRE)

Columbia Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:CXP) and Northstar Realty Europe Corp. (NYSE:NRE) have been rivals in the REIT – Office for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Columbia Property Trust Inc. 21 0.00 115.94M 0.10 228.44 Northstar Realty Europe Corp. 17 0.00 45.38M 4.37 3.89

Table 1 highlights Columbia Property Trust Inc. and Northstar Realty Europe Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Northstar Realty Europe Corp. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Columbia Property Trust Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Columbia Property Trust Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Northstar Realty Europe Corp., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Columbia Property Trust Inc. 541,775,700.93% 2.3% 1.5% Northstar Realty Europe Corp. 267,255,594.82% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Columbia Property Trust Inc. is 9.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.91. Competitively, Northstar Realty Europe Corp. is 8.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.08 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Columbia Property Trust Inc. and Northstar Realty Europe Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 76.6% and 77.7%. About 0.8% of Columbia Property Trust Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.9% of Northstar Realty Europe Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Columbia Property Trust Inc. 3.69% 4.83% -3.18% 1.53% -2.71% 13.33% Northstar Realty Europe Corp. 0% 3.34% -4.12% 2.78% 27.25% 16.92%

For the past year Columbia Property Trust Inc. has weaker performance than Northstar Realty Europe Corp.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Columbia Property Trust Inc. beats Northstar Realty Europe Corp.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in high-barrier-to-entry, gateway markets. Its portfolio includes 19 operating properties containing over nine million square feet, primarily located in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's. For more information, please visit www.columbia.reit.

Northstar Realty Europe Corp. operates as a commercial real estate investment trust. It acquires and manages prime office properties located in principal cities of Germany, the United Kingdom, and France. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company is based in New York, New York.