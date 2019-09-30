Columbia Property Trust Inc. (CXP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

We are comparing Columbia Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:CXP) and Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (NYSE:HPP) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are REIT – Office companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Columbia Property Trust Inc. 21 0.00 115.94M 0.10 228.44 Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. 34 16.90 151.63M 0.06 569.35

Table 1 demonstrates Columbia Property Trust Inc. and Hudson Pacific Properties Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Columbia Property Trust Inc. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Columbia Property Trust Inc. is currently more affordable than Hudson Pacific Properties Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Columbia Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:CXP) and Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (NYSE:HPP)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Columbia Property Trust Inc. 541,775,700.93% 2.3% 1.5% Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. 449,140,995.26% 0.3% 0.1%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.91 shows that Columbia Property Trust Inc. is 9.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Hudson Pacific Properties Inc.’s beta is 0.69 which is 31.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Columbia Property Trust Inc. and Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 76.6% and 0%. About 0.8% of Columbia Property Trust Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Columbia Property Trust Inc. 3.69% 4.83% -3.18% 1.53% -2.71% 13.33% Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. 2.56% 5.94% 0.57% 9.19% 6.26% 21.47%

For the past year Columbia Property Trust Inc. has weaker performance than Hudson Pacific Properties Inc.

Summary

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. beats Columbia Property Trust Inc. on 7 of the 12 factors.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in high-barrier-to-entry, gateway markets. Its portfolio includes 19 operating properties containing over nine million square feet, primarily located in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's. For more information, please visit www.columbia.reit.