Columbia Property Trust Inc. (CXP) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As REIT – Office company, Columbia Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:CXP) is competing with its rivals based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Columbia Property Trust Inc. has 75.5% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 78.79% institutional ownership for its peers. 0.6% of Columbia Property Trust Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.37% of all REIT – Office companies shares are owned by company insiders.
Profitability
Table 1 has Columbia Property Trust Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Columbia Property Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|0.40%
|0.30%
|Industry Average
|6.86%
|9.23%
|2.36%
Earnings & Valuation
In next table we are comparing Columbia Property Trust Inc. and its competitors’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Columbia Property Trust Inc.
|N/A
|22
|231.25
|Industry Average
|51.59M
|751.81M
|98.25
Columbia Property Trust Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently higher price-to-earnings ratio Columbia Property Trust Inc. is more expensive than its rivals.
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Columbia Property Trust Inc. and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Columbia Property Trust Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.50
|1.50
|2.25
The potential upside of the rivals is 14.87%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Columbia Property Trust Inc. and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Columbia Property Trust Inc.
|0.63%
|-2.67%
|-2.63%
|-1.81%
|0%
|14.73%
|Industry Average
|1.67%
|2.88%
|6.73%
|9.55%
|12.38%
|18.37%
For the past year Columbia Property Trust Inc. has weaker performance than Columbia Property Trust Inc.’s rivals.
Risk & Volatility
Columbia Property Trust Inc. has a beta of 1.01 and its 1.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Columbia Property Trust Inc.’s peers are 11.05% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.89 beta.
Dividends
Columbia Property Trust Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
On 5 of the 6 factors Columbia Property Trust Inc.’s rivals beat Columbia Property Trust Inc.
Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in high-barrier-to-entry, gateway markets. Its portfolio includes 19 operating properties containing over nine million square feet, primarily located in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's. For more information, please visit www.columbia.reit.
