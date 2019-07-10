Columbia Property Trust Inc. (CXP) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As REIT – Office company, Columbia Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:CXP) is competing with its rivals based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Columbia Property Trust Inc. has 75.5% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 78.79% institutional ownership for its peers. 0.6% of Columbia Property Trust Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.37% of all REIT – Office companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Columbia Property Trust Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Columbia Property Trust Inc. 0.00% 0.40% 0.30% Industry Average 6.86% 9.23% 2.36%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Columbia Property Trust Inc. and its competitors’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Columbia Property Trust Inc. N/A 22 231.25 Industry Average 51.59M 751.81M 98.25

Columbia Property Trust Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently higher price-to-earnings ratio Columbia Property Trust Inc. is more expensive than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Columbia Property Trust Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Columbia Property Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.50 1.50 2.25

The potential upside of the rivals is 14.87%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Columbia Property Trust Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Columbia Property Trust Inc. 0.63% -2.67% -2.63% -1.81% 0% 14.73% Industry Average 1.67% 2.88% 6.73% 9.55% 12.38% 18.37%

For the past year Columbia Property Trust Inc. has weaker performance than Columbia Property Trust Inc.’s rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Columbia Property Trust Inc. has a beta of 1.01 and its 1.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Columbia Property Trust Inc.’s peers are 11.05% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.89 beta.

Dividends

Columbia Property Trust Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Columbia Property Trust Inc.’s rivals beat Columbia Property Trust Inc.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in high-barrier-to-entry, gateway markets. Its portfolio includes 19 operating properties containing over nine million square feet, primarily located in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's. For more information, please visit www.columbia.reit.