Columbia Property Trust (CXP) Shares Declined While Putnam Investments Boosted Stake; As Abbvie (ABBV) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Eastern Bank Has Decreased Position

Eastern Bank decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 81.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eastern Bank sold 128,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 28,607 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.31M, down from 156,887 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eastern Bank who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $70.27. About 10.04 million shares traded or 12.73% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 21/03/2018 – AbbVie and the International Myeloma Foundation Announce Partnership to Study the Role of a Genetic Mutation in Outcomes of Pat; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC MEDICAL SAYS UNDER COLLABORATION AGREEMENT, ONCOSEC WILL SPONSOR, FUND STUDY AND MERCK WILL PROVIDE KEYTRUDA; 08/05/2018 – NEON THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FIRST PATIENT TREATED IN CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING PERSONAL CANCER VACCINE NEO-PV-01 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) AND CHEMOTHERAPY; 31/05/2018 – ABBVIE TO PRESENT NEW DATA FROM SEVERAL INVESTIGATIONAL STUDIES; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN; 18/05/2018 – FDA ISSUES ALERT ON ISSUE FOUND IN TRIALS ON KEYTRUDA,TECENTRIQ; 28/03/2018 – lmmunovaccine Announces Initiation of Patient Dosing in lnvestigator-Sponsored Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Its Lead Candidate DPX-Survivac Used in Combination with Pembrolizumab in Patients with DLBCL; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 08/05/2018 – AbbVie at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow

Putnam Investments Llc increased its stake in Columbia Property Trust Inc (CXP) by 544.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Investments Llc bought 114,487 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 135,525 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.05 million, up from 21,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Investments Llc who had been investing in Columbia Property Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $21.15. About 355,613 shares traded. Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CXP) has 0.00% since July 16, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CXP News: 26/04/2018 – CXP SEES FY NORMALIZED FFO/SHR $1.43 TO $1.48, EST. $1.44; 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA PROPERTY TRUST INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $73.7 MLN VS $82.2 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Property Trust Releases First Quarter 2018 Results and Raises 2018 Guidance; 15/05/2018 – Columbia Property Trust Declares Second Quarter Dividend; 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA PROPERTY TRUST INC – RAISES 2018 GUIDANCE; 12/04/2018 Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of JPMDB 2017-C5; 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA PROPERTY TRUST INC – QTRLY SHR $0.01; 23/04/2018 – Columbia Property Trust Completes Re-leasing of 650 California Street with Triple-Digit Rent Roll Ups; 29/05/2018 – Columbia Property Trust Sells 25-Story Manhattan Office Tower for $332.5 M; 29/05/2018 – Columbia Property Trust Sells 25-Story Manhattan Office Tower for $332.5 Million

Eastern Bank, which manages about $1.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Bulletshares by 77,552 shares to 815,507 shares, valued at $16.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 36,515 shares in the quarter, for a total of 237,961 shares, and has risen its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU).

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.21 earnings per share, up 10.50% or $0.21 from last year’s $2 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.27B for 7.95 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.14 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.27% EPS growth.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.65 million activity. Another trade for 11,500 shares valued at $776,250 was made by AUSTIN ROXANNE S on Wednesday, June 26. Another trade for 7,500 shares valued at $504,750 was made by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26.

