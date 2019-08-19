Columbia Property Trust (CXP) Shareholder Dean Capital Management Cut Its Holding as Stock Declined; As Citigroup (C) Stock Rose, Capital Planning Advisors Lowered Its Position by $938,618

Capital Planning Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 66.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Planning Advisors Llc sold 15,139 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 7,600 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $473,000, down from 22,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Planning Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $143.41B market cap company. The stock increased 3.52% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $63.48. About 16.45 million shares traded or 20.77% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CEO CORBAT COMMENTS ON CARD DEAL AT ANNUAL MEETING; 25/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC C.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.32/SHR; 27/04/2018 – LAWSUIT FILED IN CHICAGO FEDERAL COURT NAMES CITIGROUP, CITADEL, OTHER MARKET MAKERS AS DEFENDANTS; 10/04/2018 – CITI, GIB CAPITAL, GOLDMAN SACHS, HSBC, MORGAN STANLEY HIRED AS COORDINATORS FOR SAUDI DOLLAR BOND -LEAD BANK; 20/04/2018 – The New York Mets and Kaplan Test Prep to Present College Prep Day at Citi Field on May 3 to Help Students Navigate the; 16/04/2018 – Citigroup’s Wieting Expects 20% Plus U.S. EPS Growth in 1Q (Video); 07/05/2018 – SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS INC SWKS.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $119 FROM $116; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns P-2 Rating To Note Of Citigroup Global Markets Holdings Inc; 07/03/2018 – GHANA OIL IMPORTERS EXPECT GOVT TO CLEAR DEBT BY APRIL: CITI FM; 22/03/2018 – JUST IN: Citigroup sets restrictions on gun sales by business partners – New York Times

Dean Capital Management decreased its stake in Columbia Property Trust Inc (CXP) by 47.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Capital Management sold 45,891 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.18% . The institutional investor held 50,410 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14 million, down from 96,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Capital Management who had been investing in Columbia Property Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $21.44. About 635,859 shares traded or 41.61% up from the average. Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CXP) has declined 2.71% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CXP News: 12/04/2018 Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of JPMDB 2017-C5; 25/04/2018 – MNI: $13M FROM AFTER-TAX PROCEEDS AFTER COLUMBIA PROPERTY SALE; 15/05/2018 – Columbia Property Trust Declares Second Quarter Dividend; 29/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – COLUMBIA PROPERTY TRUST SELLS 25-STORY MANHATTAN OFFICE TOWER FOR $332.5 MILLION; 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA PROPERTY TRUST INC – RAISES 2018 GUIDANCE; 29/05/2018 – Columbia Property Trust Sells 25-Story Manhattan Office Tower for $332.5 Million; 26/04/2018 – CXP SEES FY NORMALIZED FFO/SHR $1.43 TO $1.48, EST. $1.44; 29/05/2018 – Columbia Property Trust Sells 25-Story Manhattan Office Tower for $332.5 M; 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA PROPERTY TRUST INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $73.7 MLN VS $82.2 MLN; 23/04/2018 – Columbia Property Trust Completes Re-leasing of 650 California Street with Triple-Digit Rent Roll Ups

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) preparing to cut hundreds of jobs – Live Trading News” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citigroup: Get Out While You Can – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fed weighs new tool for a downturn – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Citigroup (NYSE:C) Share Price Is Up 36% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citigroup’s Michael Corbat Deserves More Time – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Capital Planning Advisors Llc, which manages about $180.00 million and $327.51M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 3,223 shares to 98,096 shares, valued at $18.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 4,760 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,679 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50 billion for 7.97 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Artemis Management Ltd Liability Partnership holds 1.58% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 2.18 million shares. Round Table Svcs Lc reported 7,026 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. 72,642 are held by Advisor Limited Company. Franklin Resources reported 25.17 million shares. Menora Mivtachim Holdings reported 9,324 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Eagle Asset Management reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.45% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). First Quadrant LP Ca has 0.13% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Icon Advisers invested in 44,100 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Bsw Wealth Prtnrs has invested 0.18% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Spirit Of America Mngmt owns 0.12% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 12,800 shares. Calamos Wealth Management Limited Company accumulated 0.25% or 28,628 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md owns 18.89 million shares. Affinity Advsrs Limited Liability reported 2.17% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Washington Cap Inc has invested 1.77% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

More notable recent Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CXP) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Atlanta Perimeter office project sells for $228 million – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on April 16, 2019, also Crainscleveland.com with their article: “Millennia Cos. forms commercial unit as Jacobs Real Estate Services exits property management – Crain’s Cleveland Business” published on October 19, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Columbia Property Trust Inc (CXP) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CXP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “New Research Coverage Highlights Avis Budget Group, Genesis Energy, Columbia Property Trust, Westlake Chemical, Tabula Rasa Healthcare, and ACM Research â€” Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on February 22, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Columbia Property Trust Releases Third Quarter 2018 Results and Raises 2018 Guidance – Business Wire” with publication date: October 25, 2018.

Analysts await Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CXP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, down 12.50% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.4 per share. CXP’s profit will be $40.93M for 15.31 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Columbia Property Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.89% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold CXP shares while 63 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 81.40 million shares or 2.70% less from 83.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Ltd Llc reported 1,432 shares. Moreover, Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has 0% invested in Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CXP). Teachers And Annuity Association Of America stated it has 0.22% in Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CXP). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans accumulated 70,861 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company holds 1,032 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Limited Liability Corporation invested in 27,322 shares. Regions Finance Corp accumulated 15,075 shares. Utah Retirement holds 0.02% or 37,368 shares. Cohen And Steers Inc stated it has 0.3% in Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CXP). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability holds 839,870 shares. Advisors Asset Management has 15,211 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited has 81,974 shares. Amalgamated Natl Bank has 22,549 shares. Stevens Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 0.02% invested in Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CXP) for 23,881 shares. Arrowstreet Cap LP holds 331,379 shares.

Dean Capital Management, which manages about $555.00 million and $59.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) by 11,287 shares to 30,915 shares, valued at $996,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.