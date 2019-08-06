Columbia Property Trust (CXP) Share Value Declined While Cbre Clarion Securities Has Cut Stake by $10.97 Million; Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Trimmed Moody’s (MCO) Holding as Market Valuation Rose

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc decreased its stake in Columbia Property Trust Inc. (CXP) by 8.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc sold 498,640 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.18% . The institutional investor held 5.46M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122.82M, down from 5.95M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc who had been investing in Columbia Property Trust Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $21.01. About 61,211 shares traded. Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CXP) has declined 2.71% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CXP News: 12/04/2018 Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of JPMDB 2017-C5; 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA PROPERTY TRUST INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $73.7 MLN VS $82.2 MLN; 29/05/2018 – Columbia Property Trust: 222 East 41st Street in Midtown Manhattan Sold to Commerz Real; 15/05/2018 – Columbia Property Trust Declares Second Quarter Dividend; 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA PROPERTY TRUST RAISES 2018 GUIDANCE; 29/05/2018 – Columbia Property Trust Sells 25-Story Manhattan Office Tower for $332.5 Million; 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA PROPERTY TRUST INC – QTRLY SHR $0.01; 29/05/2018 – COLUMBIA PROPERTY SELLS MANHATTAN OFFICE TOWER FOR $332.5M; 29/05/2018 – COLUMBIA PROPERTY TRUST INC – DEAL FOR FOR A GROSS SALES PRICE OF $332.5 MLN; 26/04/2018 – CXP SEES FY NORMALIZED FFO/SHR $1.43 TO $1.48, EST. $1.44

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Moody’s Corporation (MCO) by 60.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc sold 2,465 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The institutional investor held 1,630 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $295,000, down from 4,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Moody’s Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $204.73. About 125,728 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 24/04/2018 – TRIMBLE’S OUTLOOK REMAINS STABLE BY MOODY’S; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Reviews Italian Banks For Downgrade; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Rating On Pasadena Unified School District Ca’s Gos To Aa3; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Ferro’s New Term Loans And Revolver Ba3; 15/05/2018 – Moody’s Withdraws Sojitz’s Ba1 Issuer Rating For Business Reasons; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s Withdraws General American Life’s Aa3 Financial Strength Rating On Merger Into Metropolitan Tower Life; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Tata Chemicals’ Ba1 Cfr; Outlook Stable; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Sees Abercrombie & Fitch Operating Performance Remaining Solid; 22/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS HENRY FORD HEALTH SYSTEM’S (Ml) A3; OUTLOOK POSITIVE; 26/03/2018 – BRIEF-Moody’s Calls Naspers’ Stake Cut In China’s Tencent Credit Positive

Analysts await Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CXP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, down 12.50% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.4 per share. CXP’s profit will be $40.91 million for 15.01 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Columbia Property Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.89% negative EPS growth.

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc, which manages about $22.77 billion and $6.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Evergy Inc. by 29,085 shares to 86,191 shares, valued at $5.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 2,263 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,011 shares, and has risen its stake in American Electric Power Co. In (NYSE:AEP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold CXP shares while 63 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 81.40 million shares or 2.70% less from 83.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advisors Ltd Llc owns 418,766 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Schroder Mgmt Gp accumulated 0.02% or 600,379 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Communication has invested 0% in Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CXP). Colony Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CXP) for 79,329 shares. Advisory Services Networks Ltd Llc holds 0.02% or 14,162 shares in its portfolio. Illinois-based First Midwest Financial Bank Tru Division has invested 0.03% in Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CXP). 1.44M were reported by Westwood Holdings. International Gp reported 2,073 shares stake. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag reported 512,976 shares stake. National Bank & Trust Of America De reported 313,062 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jnba Fincl holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CXP) for 1,246 shares. Legal And General Gru Public Ltd Co owns 0.01% invested in Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CXP) for 473,073 shares. Private Advisor Group Ltd Liability stated it has 44,614 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Citigroup Incorporated holds 141,434 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CXP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.05% or 20,000 shares. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel accumulated 25,650 shares. Altarock Prns Lc invested in 19.45% or 1.13M shares. Landscape Capital Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Vaughan Nelson Management Limited Partnership holds 0.38% or 155,575 shares in its portfolio. First Personal Finance Services owns 0% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 70 shares. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 6,477 shares. Westpac Banking has 0% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 13,474 shares. Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust reported 112,282 shares stake. Tarbox Family Office stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Reynders Mcveigh Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Dodge & Cox stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). British Columbia Inv Mngmt Corporation stated it has 0.07% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). First Republic Management Inc holds 0.01% or 5,961 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Ltd has 0.09% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 8,628 shares.

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.29 billion and $1.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 17,090 shares to 293,455 shares, valued at $16.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 28,855 shares in the quarter, for a total of 485,048 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE:WFC).