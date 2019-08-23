Columbia Ppty Tr Com New (CXP) Shareholder Clean Yield Group Has Cut Its Holding by $728,090; Corbyn Investment Management Lowered Its Sherwin (SHW) Position by $852,260

Corbyn Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Sherwin (SHW) by 7.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corbyn Investment Management Inc sold 1,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 23,637 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.18M, down from 25,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Sherwin for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $10.43 during the last trading session, reaching $513.07. About 333,014 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 15/03/2018 Sherwin-Williams Packaging Coatings Price Increase in Asia; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: TIO2 DRIVING INFLATION ON ARCHITECTURAL PAINT COSTS; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams: Valspar Sales Increased Consolidated Net Sales in 1Q by $1.07 Billion; 22/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES HIGHER SALES, VOLUMES FROM LOWES DEAL IN ’18; 16/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Celebrates The Power Of Paint By Transforming More Than 200 Community Spaces; 06/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Sherwin Williams – 04/06/2018 11:06 AM; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q EPS $2.62; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – EXPECT INCREMENTAL SALES FROM VALSPAR FOR FIRST FIVE MONTHS TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.7 BLN IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – AIA Announces New Partnership with Sherwin-Williams

Clean Yield Group decreased its stake in Columbia Ppty Tr Inc Com New (CXP) by 12.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clean Yield Group sold 33,095 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.18% . The institutional investor held 230,598 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.19 million, down from 263,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clean Yield Group who had been investing in Columbia Ppty Tr Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $21.26. About 141,429 shares traded. Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CXP) has declined 2.71% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CXP News: 29/05/2018 – COLUMBIA PROPERTY TRUST INC – DEAL FOR FOR A GROSS SALES PRICE OF $332.5 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Property Trust Releases First Quarter 2018 Results and Raises 2018 Guidance; 29/05/2018 – Columbia Property Trust Sells 25-Story Manhattan Office Tower for $332.5 M; 23/04/2018 – Columbia Property Trust Completes Re-leasing of 650 California Street with Triple-Digit Rent Roll Ups; 29/05/2018 – Columbia Property Trust: 222 East 41st Street in Midtown Manhattan Sold to Commerz Real; 26/04/2018 – CXP SEES FY NORMALIZED FFO/SHR $1.43 TO $1.48, EST. $1.44; 29/05/2018 – Columbia Property Trust Sells 25-Story Manhattan Office Tower for $332.5 Million; 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA PROPERTY 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 38C, EST. 35C; 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA PROPERTY TRUST RAISES 2018 GUIDANCE; 29/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – COLUMBIA PROPERTY TRUST SELLS 25-STORY MANHATTAN OFFICE TOWER FOR $332.5 MILLION

Analysts await The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.51 EPS, up 14.61% or $0.83 from last year’s $5.68 per share. SHW’s profit will be $595.86M for 19.70 P/E if the $6.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.57 actual EPS reported by The Sherwin-Williams Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.91% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Provident stated it has 1,975 shares. 15,652 are owned by Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Co. East Coast Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 29,098 shares. Oakbrook Invs Llc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 3,060 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Communications invested in 0.01% or 3,983 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md has 0.07% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 1.18M shares. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.08% or 37,993 shares in its portfolio. Donaldson Cap owns 664 shares. Century, a Missouri-based fund reported 575,790 shares. 96,261 were reported by Natl Pension. Cohen Klingenstein has invested 0.04% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Adirondack Trust Company reported 30 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Marketfield Asset Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 9,344 shares. Gradient Investments Ltd stated it has 24 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Street reported 0.12% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $216,035 activity.

