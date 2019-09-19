Columbia Ppty Tr Com New (CXP) Shareholder Clean Yield Group Has Cut Its Holding by $2.93 Million; Zions Bancorporation (ZIONW) Stake Has Increased by Ota Financial Group Lp

Clean Yield Group decreased its stake in Columbia Ppty Tr Inc Com New (CXP) by 63.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clean Yield Group sold 146,268 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.18% . The institutional investor held 84,330 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.75M, down from 230,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clean Yield Group who had been investing in Columbia Ppty Tr Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $21.25. About 195,670 shares traded. Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CXP) has declined 2.71% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CXP News: 29/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – COLUMBIA PROPERTY TRUST SELLS 25-STORY MANHATTAN OFFICE TOWER FOR $332.5 MILLION; 15/05/2018 – Columbia Property Trust Declares Second Quarter Dividend; 25/04/2018 – MNI: $13M FROM AFTER-TAX PROCEEDS AFTER COLUMBIA PROPERTY SALE; 29/05/2018 – Columbia Property Trust: 222 East 41st Street in Midtown Manhattan Sold to Commerz Real; 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA PROPERTY TRUST INC – RAISES 2018 GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA PROPERTY TRUST INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $73.7 MLN VS $82.2 MLN; 29/05/2018 – Columbia Property Trust Sells 25-Story Manhattan Office Tower for $332.5 M; 12/04/2018 Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of JPMDB 2017-C5

Ota Financial Group Lp increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation (ZIONW) by 54.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ota Financial Group Lp bought 82,378 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 232,463 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.09 million, up from 150,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ota Financial Group Lp who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $12.19. About 1,300 shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONW) has 0.00% since September 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Ota Financial Group Lp, which manages about $128.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lennar Corp Cl B by 11,981 shares to 35,413 shares, valued at $1.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV) by 1.12M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,114 shares, and cut its stake in Great Elm Capital Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 14 investors sold CXP shares while 66 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 82.69 million shares or 1.59% more from 81.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Tru Limited Partnership, Illinois-based fund reported 25,004 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Communications holds 1,123 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jane Street Group Lc owns 14,539 shares. Moreover, Stevens Mgmt Lp has 0.03% invested in Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CXP) for 35,940 shares. State Common Retirement Fund owns 0.01% invested in Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CXP) for 219,100 shares. Dean Capital Mngmt, Kansas-based fund reported 50,410 shares. 8,970 are held by Metropolitan Life Insur New York. Cornerstone Advisors reported 59 shares stake. First Heartland Consultants has 0.11% invested in Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CXP). Amer International Group has invested 0% in Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CXP). Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0.03% or 287,192 shares. Earnest Prtnrs reported 0% in Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CXP). 38,569 were accumulated by Guggenheim Cap Limited. Lpl Financial Lc reported 0.01% stake. Legal & General Gp Public Limited Company holds 0.01% or 676,945 shares.

Analysts await Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CXP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.35 EPS, down 12.50% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.4 per share. CXP’s profit will be $40.91 million for 15.18 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual EPS reported by Columbia Property Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.89% negative EPS growth.