Columbia Ppty Tr Com New (CXP) Holder Clean Yield Group Has Trimmed Its Holding; Alico (ALCO) Shareholder Gmt Capital Has Lowered Its Stake by $2.99 Million

Gmt Capital Corp decreased its stake in Alico Inc (ALCO) by 34.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gmt Capital Corp sold 99,579 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.50% . The hedge fund held 185,148 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.62 million, down from 284,727 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gmt Capital Corp who had been investing in Alico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $254.35 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $34.02. About 9,412 shares traded or 15.71% up from the average. Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) has risen 1.59% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.59% the S&P500. Some Historical ALCO News: 21/04/2018 DJ Alico Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALCO); 07/05/2018 – ALICO INC – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $35.6 MLN VS $56.2 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Alico 2Q Rev $35.6M; 07/05/2018 – ALICO INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.67; 07/05/2018 – Alico 2Q Loss/Shr 67c; 07/05/2018 – ALICO INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.25

Clean Yield Group decreased its stake in Columbia Ppty Tr Inc Com New (CXP) by 63.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clean Yield Group sold 146,268 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.18% . The institutional investor held 84,330 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.75M, down from 230,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clean Yield Group who had been investing in Columbia Ppty Tr Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $21.15. About 836,260 shares traded or 97.55% up from the average. Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CXP) has declined 2.71% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CXP News: 29/05/2018 – COLUMBIA PROPERTY SELLS MANHATTAN OFFICE TOWER FOR $332.5M; 12/04/2018 Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of JPMDB 2017-C5; 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA PROPERTY 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 38C, EST. 35C; 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA PROPERTY TRUST INC – RAISES 2018 GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Property Trust Releases First Quarter 2018 Results and Raises 2018 Guidance; 15/05/2018 – Columbia Property Trust Declares Second Quarter Dividend; 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA PROPERTY TRUST INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $73.7 MLN VS $82.2 MLN; 29/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – COLUMBIA PROPERTY TRUST SELLS 25-STORY MANHATTAN OFFICE TOWER FOR $332.5 MILLION; 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA PROPERTY TRUST INC – QTRLY SHR $0.01; 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA PROPERTY TRUST RAISES 2018 GUIDANCE

More notable recent Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CXP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Consumer confidence dips in August – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Columbia Property Trust Expands Credit Facility, Extends Maturities, and Lowers Borrowing Costs – Business Wire” published on December 10, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Columbia Property Trust Releases Second Quarter 2019 Results and Raises 2019 Guidance – Business Wire” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CXP) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Elliott Management Enters Marathon Petroleum (MPC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CXP) Stock Goes Ex-Dividend In Just 3 Days – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Analysts await Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CXP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, down 12.50% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.4 per share. CXP’s profit will be $40.92 million for 15.11 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Columbia Property Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.89% negative EPS growth.

