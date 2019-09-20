Columbia Pacific Advisors Upped By $3.68 Million Its Diamondback Energy Com Usd0.01 (FANG) Position; Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR) SI Decreased By 32.21%

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) had a decrease of 32.21% in short interest. CAPR’s SI was 34,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 32.21% from 50,600 shares previously. With 37,900 avg volume, 1 days are for Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR)’s short sellers to cover CAPR’s short positions. The SI to Capricor Therapeutics Inc’s float is 0.17%. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.9. About 114,833 shares traded. Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) has declined 61.36% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CAPR News: 19/04/2018 – Capricor Announces New Pre-Clinical Study Finds Repeat Doses of CAP-1002 Lead to Enhanced Exercise Capacity in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Disease Model; 30/04/2018 – CAPRICOR:HOPE-2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF CAP-1002 FOR DUCHENNE STARTED; 12/04/2018 – Capricor to Provide Presentation at the Alliance for Regenerative Medicine’s Investor Day; 10/05/2018 – Capricor Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 14c; 14/03/2018 – Capricor Therapeutics 4Q EPS 42c; 14/03/2018 – Capricor Therapeutics 4Q Net $12.3M; 30/04/2018 – Capricor Announces Initiation of HOPE-2 Clinical Trial of CAP-1002 for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; 12/04/2018 – Capricor to Provide Presentation at the Alliance for Regenerative Medicine’s Investor Day; 09/05/2018 – Capricor Therapeutics Short-Interest Ratio Rises 42% to 8 Days; 19/04/2018 – Capricor Announces New Pre-Clinical Study Finds Repeat Doses of CAP-1002 Lead to Enhanced Exercise Capacity in Duchenne Muscula

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc increased Diamondback Energy Inc Com Usd0.01 (FANG) stake by 2887.56% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc acquired 175,275 shares as Diamondback Energy Inc Com Usd0.01 (FANG)’s stock rose 2.03%. The Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc holds 181,345 shares with $3.85 million value, up from 6,070 last quarter. Diamondback Energy Inc Com Usd0.01 now has $15.72 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $97.33. About 1.11M shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 24/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy, Inc. Announces Appointments to the Board of Directors; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Provides an Update on First Quarter Production; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy 1Q Production Up More Than 10% From 4Q; 09/03/2018 – Diamondback Energy seeks investors to develop Permian acreage; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Thr; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM FIVE TO SEVEN; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-Through Partnership to a Taxable Entity; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Through Partnership To A Taxable Entity; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK WILL BE DISCIPLINED WITH ACQUISITION STRATEGY: CEO

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $399,968 activity. Shares for $399,968 were bought by Stice Travis D. on Friday, August 9.

Among 6 analysts covering Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Diamondback Energy has $17100 highest and $12400 lowest target. $149.14’s average target is 53.23% above currents $97.33 stock price. Diamondback Energy had 17 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, March 21, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Monday, August 12 with “Outperform”. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of FANG in report on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. Northland Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $160 target in Thursday, June 20 report. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform” on Thursday, August 22. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 14 by JP Morgan. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) on Monday, April 22 with “Overweight” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 41 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 153.93 million shares or 1.82% less from 156.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

