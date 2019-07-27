Columbia Pacific Advisors Trimmed Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR) Stake; D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) Covered By 4 Bulls

Among 6 analysts covering D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. D.R. Horton had 14 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, April 9 the stock rating was maintained by JMP Securities with “Market Outperform”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 16 by Buckingham Research. The stock of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by BTIG Research. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, March 15. The rating was downgraded by Raymond James to “Market Perform” on Thursday, February 14. Susquehanna downgraded D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Susquehanna has “Neutral” rating and $49 target. See D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) latest ratings:

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc decreased Synchronoss Technologies Inc (SNCR) stake by 46.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc sold 680,403 shares as Synchronoss Technologies Inc (SNCR)’s stock declined 21.42%. The Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc holds 781,334 shares with $4.75M value, down from 1.46 million last quarter. Synchronoss Technologies Inc now has $341.04 million valuation. The stock increased 2.05% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $7.97. About 194,609 shares traded. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) has risen 7.76% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SNCR News: 09/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – DJ Synchronoss Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNCR); 22/03/2018 – Verizon to Pay Monthly Fee for Each Subscriber Utilizing Synchronoss Content Hub Software With Fixed Minimum Monthly Amount; 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss and Verizon Amend Existing Application Service Provider Agreement; 09/03/2018 Synchronoss Receives NASDAQ Letter; 09/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS NEEDS MORE TIME TO COMPLY WITH NASDAQ REQUIREMENTS; 04/05/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies Signs Agreement To Acquire Honeybee; 09/03/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies: Plans to Become Current in SEC Filings on or Before May 10; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS RENEWS PACT TO POWER VERIZON CLOUD; 04/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES IN PACT TO BUY HONEYBEE

More notable recent D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Insiders Selling D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why I Think D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “ECB Chimes In: Hints Of Rate Cut Could Support Ahead Of Amazon, Alphabet – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Shareholders Booked A 94% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is D.R. Horton, Inc.’s (NYSE:DHI) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 16, 2019.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $179,870 activity. 3,000 D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) shares with value of $120,589 were sold by Hewatt Michael W. Another trade for 4,000 shares valued at $147,164 was made by Allen Barbara K on Monday, January 28.

D.R. Horton, Inc. operates as a homebuilding company. The company has market cap of $16.61 billion. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 26 states and 78 markets in the United States under the names of D.R. It has a 10.89 P/E ratio. Horton, AmericaÂ’s Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, Regent Homes, Crown Communities, and Pacific Ridge Homes.

It closed at $44.5 lastly. It is down 1.24% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.19% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 11/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Homebuilders poised for gains but face interest-rate fears; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – REAFFIRMS 2018 HOMEBUILDING SG&A EXPENSE OF AROUND 8.7% OF HOMEBUILDING REVENUES; 23/04/2018 – LONG POND’S KHOURY PITCHES DR HORTON AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Ended the 2Q With $528.9M of Homebuilding Unrestricted Cash; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – AFFORDABILITY IN HOUSING IS JUST GOING TO BECOME MORE AND MORE DIFFICULT TO MAINTAIN – CEO ON COF CALL; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Increasing FY18 Guidance for Consolidated Pre-Tax Profit Margin to 12.1%-12.3%; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: LONG POND CAPITAL’S KHOURY SAYS DHI HAS SIGNIFICANT UPSIDE; 23/04/2018 – TABLE-Hedge fund managers’ investment picks from Sohn conference; 28/03/2018 – D.R. Horton, Inc., America’s Builder, to Release 2018 Second Quarter Earnings on April 26, 2018; 23/04/2018 – Long Pond’s Khoury Pitches DR Horton at Sohn Conference: TOPLive

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold D.R. Horton, Inc. shares while 179 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 300.56 million shares or 2.68% more from 292.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advsr L P has 0.1% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 5.88 million shares. Utah Retirement holds 64,364 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Eminence Cap Limited Partnership holds 2.07% or 3.36 million shares. Fil stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Soros Fund Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.93% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 966,454 shares. Glenmede Trust Co Na invested in 0% or 1,828 shares. Country Club Tru Na owns 11,902 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. 24,607 are held by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt. Kings Point Capital Mgmt reported 849 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Optimum Inv Advisors has 28,552 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 97,960 shares. Scout Invs holds 526,155 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. 10,000 are owned by Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt. 935,000 were accumulated by Holowesko Prtnrs Limited.

Analysts await Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.53 EPS, up 22.06% or $0.15 from last year’s $-0.68 per share. After $-0.50 actual EPS reported by Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.00% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $19,318 activity. 2,683 Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) shares with value of $19,318 were sold by Clark Mary P.

More notable recent Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Synchronoss Rejoins Russell 3000 and added to Russell Microcap Index – GlobeNewswire” on July 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Synchronoss Out-of-the-Box-Experience Solution to Deliver Mobile Offers to AT&T Subscribers – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. Reports Inducement Grants to Employees Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Factors to Consider Ahead of Synchronoss’ (SNCR) Q1 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Synchronoss (SNCR) Reports Q4 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 13, 2019.