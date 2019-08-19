Columbia Pacific Advisors Trimmed Its Position in Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR) by $4.08 Million; As Cms Energy (CMS) Stock Rose, Holder Partners Group Holding Ag Upped Its Position

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Synchronoss Technologies Inc (SNCR) by 46.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc sold 680,403 shares as the company’s stock rose 49.26% . The institutional investor held 781,334 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.75 million, down from 1.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc who had been investing in Synchronoss Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $360.72 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $8.43. About 120,329 shares traded. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) has risen 99.26% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 99.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SNCR News: 09/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES – DOES NOT EXPECT TO REGAIN COMPLIANCE WITH CONTINUED LISTING REQUIREMENTS SET BY NASDAQ HEARINGS PANEL PRIOR TO MAY 10, 2018; 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss and Verizon Amend Existing Application Service Provider Agreement; 29/03/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies’ CEO Glenn Lurie on Management Update – Call Transcript; 09/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS NEEDS MORE TIME TO COMPLY WITH NASDAQ REQUIREMENTS; 09/03/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies: Co Hasn’t Filed Annual Report on Form 10-K for Yr Ended Dec. 31; 09/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – Verizon to Pay Monthly Fee for Each Subscriber Utilizing Synchronoss Content Hub Software With Fixed Minimum Monthly Amount; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC – RENEWED EXISTING AGREEMENT WITH VERIZON TO POWER VERIZON’S CLOUD SOLUTION FOR WIRELESS CUSTOMERS FOR ADDITIONAL 5 YEARS; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS RENEWS PACT TO POWER VERIZON CLOUD; 04/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC – HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE DIXONS CARPHONE PLC’S HONEYBEE SOFTWARE BUSINESS

Partners Group Holding Ag increased its stake in Cms Energy Corp (CMS) by 42.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partners Group Holding Ag bought 118,431 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.89% . The institutional investor held 398,846 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.15 million, up from 280,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partners Group Holding Ag who had been investing in Cms Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $61.56. About 1.36 million shares traded. CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) has risen 22.21% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CMS News: 04/04/2018 – Westfield Gardens Awarded Five-Star Rating by CMS; 18/04/2018 – Sen. Grassley: Grassley, Ernst Lead Iowa Delegation Members in Urging CMS to Repeal Guidance Hindering Iowa’s Individual; 04/04/2018 – CMS Changes to Medicare Part D Provide Potential Expansion of TRHC Medication Therapy Management Services for Medicare Advantage Plans; 21/05/2018 – Baptist Emergency Hospitals In San Antonio Again Receive Coveted Five-Star Rating From CMS; 04/04/2018 – Rep. Pelosi: Pelosi Statement on Final CMS Report on 2018 Affordable Care Act Enrollment; 05/03/2018 – Consumers Energy Crews Headed East to Assist in Winter Storm Restoration; 19/04/2018 – Sen. Heller: Heller Questions CMS Official on his Electronic Prescribing Bill; 02/04/2018 – CMS ISSUES FINAL MEDICARE HEALTH, DRUG PLANS FOR 2019; 09/03/2018 – Dept Insur (ID): CMS Response – (3/9/2018); 06/04/2018 – DGAP-CMS: innogy SE: Release of a capital market information

More notable recent Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Synchronoss: Limited Upside Left In This Troubled Name – Seeking Alpha” on August 24, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Synchronoss Technologies Announces Third Quarter Results – Business Wire” published on November 07, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Synchronoss Technologies to host Investor Day in NYC – GlobeNewswire” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” published on March 13, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Synchronoss Technologies Announces Full Repayment of Convertible Senior Notes – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

More recent CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “If You Had Bought CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 103% – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is CMS Energy Corporation’s (NYSE:CMS) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019 was also an interesting one.

