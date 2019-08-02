Columbia Pacific Advisors Trimmed Continental Resources Inc/Ok (CLR) Position; Plumas Bancorp Has 1.8 Sentiment

Plumas Bancorp (PLBC) investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.70, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 9 funds started new or increased stock positions, while 5 decreased and sold positions in Plumas Bancorp. The funds in our database now hold: 573,371 shares, up from 551,694 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Plumas Bancorp in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 5 Increased: 6 New Position: 3.

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc decreased Continental Resources Inc/Ok (CLR) stake by 35.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc sold 27,381 shares as Continental Resources Inc/Ok (CLR)’s stock declined 15.71%. The Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc holds 49,415 shares with $2.21M value, down from 76,796 last quarter. Continental Resources Inc/Ok now has $12.76B valuation. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $33.87. About 756,838 shares traded. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 41.40% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 03/05/2018 – Continental Resources’ Harold Hamm credits OPEC for boosting oil prices; 29/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES REPORTS FORTHCOMING DEPARTURE OF JIM GALL; 06/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL MOVING INTO FULL DEVELOPMENT OF ASSETS IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – Continental Resources at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 17/05/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Shelly Lambertz to Board of Directors; 06/05/2018 – Bartlesville Exm: CONTINENTAL RESOURCES: Company starts Project SpringBoard; 29/03/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Forthcoming Departure Of Jim Gallogly From Board Of Directors; 06/03/2018 – STARK: 2018 WILL BE `TURNING POINT’ FOR CONTINENTAL; 26/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC- QTRLY PROJECT WILDCAT WILL PROVIDE CONTINENTAL RESOURCES 400 MLN CUBIC FEET PER DAY OF ADDITIONAL TAKEAWAY CAPACITY; 05/04/2018 – Continental Resources boosts CEO Hamm’s pay 38 pct in 2017

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $334 activity.

More notable recent Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Shareholders Are Thrilled That The Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Share Price Increased 230% – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Plumas Bancorp Reports Record Earnings Nasdaq:PLBC – GlobeNewswire” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Plumas Bancorp (PLBC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Ascuaga Appointed to Plumas Bancorp Board Nasdaq:PLBC – GlobeNewswire” published on February 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Plumas Bancorp declares $0.23 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 18, 2019.

Plumas Bancorp operates as the holding firm for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking services and products in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company has market cap of $128.75 million. The firm offers various deposit products, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposits, and retirement accounts. It has a 8.68 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio comprises consumer, home equity, and automobile loans; real estate loans, and commercial and industrial term loans; government-guaranteed and agricultural loans; land development and construction loans; and credit lines.

It closed at $24.75 lastly. It is down 12.79% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.79% the S&P500. Some Historical PLBC News: 10/04/2018 – Plumas Bank Promotes Boigon to Executive Vice President, Chief Information Officer; 19/04/2018 – Plumas Bancorp Declares Dividend Increase; 07/05/2018 – Macdonald Joins Plumas Bank as Vice Pres, Ag/Commercial Loan Expert; 10/04/2018 – Plumas Bank Promotes Boigon to Executive Vice President, Chief Information Officer; 21/04/2018 – DJ Plumas Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLBC); 19/04/2018 – Plumas Bancorp Raises Semi-Annual Dividend to 18c; 17/04/2018 – Plumas Bancorp 1Q Net $3.3M; 07/05/2018 – MACDONALD JOINS PLUMAS BANK AS VICE PRESIDENT, AG/COMMERCIAL LOAN EXPERT; 14/03/2018 Plumas Bancorp Ranked 5th Best Performing Community Bank in the Nation; 17/04/2018 – PLUMAS BANCORP PLBC.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.63

Zpr Investment Management holds 3.82% of its portfolio in Plumas Bancorp for 85,155 shares. Maltese Capital Management Llc owns 106,217 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tci Wealth Advisors Inc. has 0.04% invested in the company for 3,521 shares. The California-based Clenar Muke Llc has invested 0.01% in the stock. Bank Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 13 shares.

Among 10 analysts covering Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Continental Resources had 19 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $62 target in Thursday, February 21 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, March 6. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy” on Monday, June 24. As per Wednesday, February 13, the company rating was maintained by Guggenheim. Morgan Stanley maintained Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating. On Monday, February 18 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Monday, April 22 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Thursday, February 21. The rating was maintained by Stephens on Friday, February 22 with “Buy”. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $53 target in Wednesday, February 20 report.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $78.84 million activity. Another trade for 883,977 shares valued at $39.32M was made by Hamm Harold on Thursday, February 21. $39,880 worth of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) shares were bought by McNabb John T II.

More notable recent Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Impressed By Continental Resources, Inc.’s (NYSE:CLR) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “30 Energy Stocks Moving In Thursday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Continental Resources Announces $85 Million Divestiture Of Water Handling Facility In STACK And Strategic Initiatives – PRNewswire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Lagoon Water Solutions Strikes Deal With Continental Resources – PRNewswire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Need To Know: Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Insiders Have Been Buying Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold CLR shares while 98 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 72.35 million shares or 5.28% less from 76.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Castleark Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 464,537 shares or 0.78% of all its holdings. Bridges Inv Mngmt holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 227,980 shares. 2 were reported by Carroll Assoc. Barclays Public Ltd has invested 0.01% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Gradient Ltd Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Ls Invest Advsr Limited stated it has 1,498 shares. Amp Invsts Limited has invested 0.01% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.02% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 49,645 shares. Corecommodity Limited Liability Company reported 54,133 shares. 13,826 are owned by Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability reported 0% stake. Goldman Sachs Grp reported 792,168 shares stake. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt Equity owns 37,010 shares. Delphi Management Ma accumulated 0.74% or 17,761 shares. Principal Fincl reported 10,374 shares.

Analysts await Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 15.07% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.73 per share. CLR’s profit will be $233.58M for 13.66 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by Continental Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.90% EPS growth.