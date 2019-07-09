Columbia Pacific Advisors Stake in Oasis Petroleum (Call) (OAS) Lowered by $1.89 Million; Cme Group (CME) Share Value Rose While Winslow Evans & Crocker Cut Position

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Oasis Petroleum Inc (Call) (OAS) by 86.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc sold 314,199 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $302,000, down from 364,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc who had been investing in Oasis Petroleum Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.2. About 11.58M shares traded or 2.05% up from the average. Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has declined 53.47% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.90% the S&P500. Some Historical OAS News: 13/04/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12 FROM $11; 10/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum at Morgan Stanley Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Encompass Capital Advisors Buys 1.8% of Oasis Petroleum; 30/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Inc. Announces Financial, Operational and Guidance Updates; 02/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Oasis Petroleum’s Proposed Senior Notes B3; 23/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 21/05/2018 – CLS Holdings USA Expects to Close its Acquisition of Oasis Cannabis by the End of the Second Quarter

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 98.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc sold 1,206 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 14 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4,000, down from 1,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $201.99. About 592,401 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 14.01% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 10/05/2018 – CME Group to List USD Eris Interest Rate Swap Futures; 16/03/2018 – CME Group Confirms Approach to NEX Group; 13/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 12; 01/05/2018 – Ag Barometer declines for second month amid looming trade war concerns; 16/03/2018 – NEX GROUP PLC NXGN.L – CME AND NEX CURRENTLY ARE WORKING TOGETHER TO DETERMINE WHETHER A FIRM OFFER CAN BE MADE; 15/03/2018 – CME-NEX DELIBERATIONS ONGOING, MAY NOT LEAD TO A DEAL; 28/03/2018 – CME in advanced talks to buy NEX for 4 bln pounds -Bbg; 19/04/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE FUTURES 0#FC: SLUMP OVER 1 PERCENT PRESSURED BY TECHNICAL SELLING, LIVE CATTLE FUTURES LOSSES -TRADE; 25/04/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC Form 8 (DD) – CME GROUP INC – AMENDMENT; 20/03/2018 – Market expectations for a March rate hike are 94.4 percent as of Tuesday morning, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch tool

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc, which manages about $600.60M and $352.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,280 shares to 90,714 shares, valued at $10.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,558 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,842 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU).

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on July, 31 before the open. They expect $1.63 EPS, down 6.32% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.74 per share. CME’s profit will be $583.50M for 30.98 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual EPS reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.62% EPS growth.

Analysts await Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.05 earnings per share, down 50.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.1 per share. OAS’s profit will be $16.11 million for 26.00 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Oasis Petroleum Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -350.00% EPS growth.

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc, which manages about $910.93M and $43.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lilis Energy Inc by 637,305 shares to 948,915 shares, valued at $1.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.