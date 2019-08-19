Columbia Pacific Advisors Stake in Continental Resources Inc/Ok (CLR) Cut by $1.20 Million; Mcdonalds (MCD) Market Valuation Rose While Old National Bancorp Has Decreased Stake

Old National Bancorp decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 5.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old National Bancorp sold 2,544 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 40,945 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.78M, down from 43,489 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old National Bancorp who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $165.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $217.89. About 422,857 shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 23/03/2018 – MEDIA-Britain’s retailers will see more corporate failures, warns UK McDonald’s boss- Sky News; 17/05/2018 – Ex-Trader Compares Being a Barclays VP to Working at McDonald’s; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: STILL NEED TO INCREASE CUSTOMER COUNT IN U.S; 14/03/2018 – MCD: BREAKFAST IS 25%-30% OF SALES, MOST PROFITABLE PART OF DAY; 29/03/2018 – McDonald’s, Dunkin’ Donuts, Costa, Tim Hortons challenged to join Starbucks in addressing climate, forest impacts of unrecyclab; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: Foreign Currency Translation Boosted 1Q Revenue by $287.3M; 19/03/2018 – McDonald’s Reaches Deal With Labor Board in Franchise Retaliation Case; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S: BAD WEATHER HURT SALES IN 1Q IN U.S., EUROPE; 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S INVESTOR CONFERENCE BEGINS; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: NEW STRATEGY IS WORKING GLOBALLY ACROSS BUSINESS

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Continental Resources Inc/Ok (CLR) by 35.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc sold 27,381 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.71% . The institutional investor held 49,415 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21 million, down from 76,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc who had been investing in Continental Resources Inc/Ok for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $30.36. About 132,478 shares traded. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 41.40% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 21/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $68; 23/05/2018 – The Continental Resources CEO said his company will use a financial windfall from higher prices to shrink its debt load; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N PRESIDENT JACK STARK SAYS OIL WELLS IN NORTH DAKOTA’S BAKKEN ‘ARE PRODUCING AT UNPRECEDENTED LEVELS’; 26/04/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Firm Transportation Agreement on Enable’s Project Wildcat from SCOOP and STACK to Premium Texas; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES OBTAINS $1.5B UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT; 29/03/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Forthcoming Departure Of Jim Gallogly From Board Of Directors; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES SAYS ON APRIL 9, 2018, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO AN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE HAROLD HAMM SAYS OPEC, RUSSIAN EFFORTS HAVE HELPED REDUCE GLOBAL OVERSUPPLY OF CRUDE SINCE NOV 2016; 11/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $60; 08/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $62

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 39,091 are owned by Investec Asset Mgmt Ltd. Sabal Company reported 2.67% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). New England Private Wealth Ltd Liability Company reported 0.06% stake. Sunbelt Securities stated it has 0.88% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Asset Mngmt One Communications Limited invested 0.44% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Cleararc Cap holds 18,583 shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. Hanson Doremus Inv Mgmt holds 1,616 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Smart Portfolios Limited Liability accumulated 0.19% or 1,195 shares. 8,447 are owned by Nadler Fin Inc. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Ltd Company owns 2,684 shares. Shikiar Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 0.15% or 1,850 shares. The New York-based Grandfield & Dodd Lc has invested 0.06% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Adage Capital Partners Grp Lc owns 938,209 shares or 0.45% of their US portfolio. Monetary Grp accumulated 0.44% or 5,900 shares. Oxbow Advsr Ltd Co holds 0.08% or 3,381 shares in its portfolio.

Old National Bancorp, which manages about $1.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 28,301 shares to 34,347 shares, valued at $2.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 37,993 shares in the quarter, for a total of 190,442 shares, and has risen its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 EPS, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.69B for 24.54 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc, which manages about $910.93M and $43.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lilis Energy Inc by 637,305 shares to 948,915 shares, valued at $1.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold CLR shares while 98 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 72.35 million shares or 5.28% less from 76.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Res invested 0% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). 13,050 are held by Prelude Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys stated it has 131,551 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Exane Derivatives stated it has 34 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Regions Fincl Corporation owns 36,032 shares. Raymond James Svcs Advsrs Incorporated reported 123,492 shares. Jennison Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 383,912 shares. Artemis Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership owns 18,603 shares. Capital Growth LP stated it has 80,000 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Citigroup stated it has 0.01% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) stated it has 1,485 shares. Shine Investment Advisory stated it has 0.02% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). The Texas-based Holt Limited Liability Corporation Dba Holt Prns Lp has invested 0.26% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Landscape Capital Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.09% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Captrust Fincl Advsrs, North Carolina-based fund reported 259 shares.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $78.84 million activity. $39,880 worth of stock was bought by McNabb John T II on Wednesday, June 5.