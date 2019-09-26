Columbia Pacific Advisors Raised By $2.28 Million Its Continental Resources Inc/Ok (CLR) Holding; Streamline Health Solutions (STRM) Sentiment Is 1.17

Streamline Health Solutions Inc (STRM) investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.54, from 0.63 in 2019Q1. The ratio is positive, as 7 investment professionals opened new or increased holdings, while 6 trimmed and sold equity positions in Streamline Health Solutions Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 6.46 million shares, down from 6.56 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Streamline Health Solutions Inc in top ten holdings increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 2 Reduced: 4 Increased: 5 New Position: 2.

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc increased Continental Resources Inc/Ok (CLR) stake by 242.51% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc acquired 119,835 shares as Continental Resources Inc/Ok (CLR)’s stock declined 15.71%. The Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc holds 169,250 shares with $3.24 million value, up from 49,415 last quarter. Continental Resources Inc/Ok now has $11.58 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.95% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $30.94. About 1.01 million shares traded. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 41.40% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 30/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES ASSIGNED L-T IDR BBB- BY FITCH; STABLE; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $62; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N SAYS BENEFITING FROM RISING OIL PRICES CLc1 AS IT DOES NOT HEDGE OIL PRODUCTION; 05/04/2018 – Continental Resources boosts CEO Hamm’s pay 38 pct in 2017; 20/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : MORGAN STANLEY NAMES CO TOP PICK IN OIL & GAS EXPLORATION IN NORTH AMERICA; 06/03/2018 Velocity Midstream Partners Announces the Completion of Its 12″ Crude Oil Pipeline Loop through the SCOOP Play and the Construc; 26/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC – PROJECT WILDCAT COMMENCES SERVICE IN JUNE 2018 AND IS EXPECTED TO BE FULLY IN SERVICE IN JULY 2018; 03/05/2018 – Continental Resources’ Harold Hamm credits OPEC for boosting oil prices; 26/04/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Firm Transportation Agreement on Enable’s Project Wildcat from SCOOP and STACK to Premium Texas; 06/05/2018 – Bartlesville Exm: CONTINENTAL RESOURCES: Company starts Project SpringBoard

The stock increased 0.47% or $0.0051 during the last trading session, reaching $1.0851. About 7,925 shares traded. Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (STRM) has risen 0.37% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.37% the S&P500. Some Historical STRM News: 04/05/2018 – GOGO SAYS IN PLANNING PROCESS ON REV. GROWTH, STREAMLINE OPS; 08/05/2018 – A Top Ten Global Pharmaceutical Company Implements ValGenesis’ Industry-Leading Paperless Validation Lifecycle Management System to Streamline their Equipment Validation Lifecycle Process; 30/05/2018 – West-Coast Based Academic Healthcare System Signs New Contract For Streamline Health® eValuator™ Automated Pre-Bill Analysis Solution; 22/03/2018 – FCC: FCC Proposes to Streamline TV Satellite Reauthorizations – News Release – Mar 22, 2018; 16/03/2018 – Sen. McCaskill: Continuing Their Bipartisan Work to Boost Jobs & Streamline Permitting, McCaskill, Portman Release New; 24/04/2018 – Segment Launches New End-User Privacy Tools that Streamline and Simplify GDPR Compliance Across Segment and Supported Partners; 11/05/2018 – AMNEAL REPORTS ACTIONS TO STREAMLINE OPS & CAPTURE COST; 12/04/2018 – Brandman University Launches Regent Review to Streamline Their Financial Aid Verification Process; 25/04/2018 – Streamline Health® Reports Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Year 2017 Financial Performance; 03/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING – Vecna Robotics Partners with RightHand Robotics to Streamline Intralogistics and Material Handling

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. provides health information technology solutions and services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $22.86 million. It offers computer software solutions through its Looking Glass platform, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights to its clients. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides patient care solutions that enable healthcare providers to enhance their patient care through individual workflows comprising clinical analytics, operating room management, physician portal, and care coordination; and health information management, coding, and clinical documentation improvement solutions, which include Web software solutions, such as content management, release of information, computer-assisted coding, CDI, abstracting, and physician query.

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. holds 4.07% of its portfolio in Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. for 1.84 million shares. Perkins Capital Management Inc owns 557,537 shares or 0.59% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Nantahala Capital Management Llc has 0.08% invested in the company for 1.76 million shares. The Ohio-based Lifeplan Financial Group Inc has invested 0.07% in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc., a Missouri-based fund reported 575,854 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Continental Resources has $5900 highest and $3500 lowest target. $49.29’s average target is 59.31% above currents $30.94 stock price. Continental Resources had 11 analyst reports since April 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. M Partners maintained Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) rating on Thursday, August 8. M Partners has “Buy” rating and $4500 target. The stock of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) earned “Hold” rating by UBS on Thursday, June 20. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, April 22 with “Overweight”. Citigroup downgraded Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) on Monday, September 23 to “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, August 12 by Wells Fargo.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $5.51 million activity. $3.97M worth of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) was bought by Hamm Harold on Thursday, May 16. $39,880 worth of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) shares were bought by McNabb John T II.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 40 investors sold CLR shares while 96 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 66.73 million shares or 7.77% less from 72.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 97,358 shares stake. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp stated it has 899,847 shares. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of reported 0.01% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Macroview Inv Management Limited Company invested 0.01% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 207,626 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 392,484 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 25,942 shares. Exane Derivatives invested 0% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Raymond James Fincl Ser Advsrs Incorporated has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Bridgeway Capital invested in 53,800 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Bridges Invest Management Incorporated invested in 0.51% or 316,222 shares. Moreover, Deprince Race And Zollo has 0.01% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Arrowstreet Cap LP stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Holt Capital Advsr Ltd Liability Company Dba Holt Capital Ptnrs LP accumulated 20,100 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Wells Fargo Communications Mn has 110,792 shares.