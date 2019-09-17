Columbia Pacific Advisors Position in Diamondback Energy Com Usd0.01 (FANG) Increased by $3.68 Million as Shares Rose; Holder Schneider Capital Management Has Increased Olin (OLN) Holding

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc increased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc Com Usd0.01 (FANG) by 2887.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc bought 175,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 181,345 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.85M, up from 6,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc Com Usd0.01 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.37% or $4.59 during the last trading session, reaching $100.45. About 2.15 million shares traded or 32.25% up from the average. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500.

Schneider Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Olin Corp (OLN) by 54.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp bought 91,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.97% . The institutional investor held 259,552 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.69M, up from 168,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Olin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.27% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $18.65. About 2.30 million shares traded. Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) has declined 30.43% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical OLN News: 23/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at UBS Mini Conference May 21; 23/04/2018 – S&P REVISES OLIN CORP. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 14/05/2018 – King Street Capital Mgmt LLC Exits Position in Olin; 26/04/2018 – Olin Declares 366th Consecutive Quarterly Dividend; 07/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Olin at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 25/04/2018 – Olin Announces New Lead Director; 01/05/2018 – OLIN 1Q ADJ EBITDA $240.3M, EST. $244.4M; 01/05/2018 – Olin Corp Backs 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $1.25B

Schneider Capital Management Corp, which manages about $420.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) by 46,930 shares to 675,868 shares, valued at $5.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) by 446,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11.04 million shares, and cut its stake in Herc Holdings Inc..

More notable recent Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These Fundamentals Make Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Olin (NYSE:OLN) Takes On Some Risk With Its Use Of Debt – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday – Benzinga” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) Goes Ex-Dividend In 4 Days – Yahoo Finance” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Worry About Olin Corporation’s (NYSE:OLN) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $716,852 activity. The insider Shipp Earl L bought $4,479. Sutton Scott McDougald bought $165,678 worth of stock or 8,000 shares. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $85,000 was made by Smith Vince J on Monday, August 12. 10,000 shares were bought by BUNCH C ROBERT, worth $178,490. Shares for $33,374 were bought by Alderman Heidi S on Wednesday, August 21.

More notable recent Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: STX, YUM, FANG – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “We Think Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Worried About Diamondback Energy, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FANG) 6.7% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Diamondback Energy Keeps Growing In A Tough Market – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Diamondback Energy (FANG) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc, which manages about $910.93 million and $29.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc Cl A (NYSE:PE) by 18,000 shares to 2,254 shares, valued at $43,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

