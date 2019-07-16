Columbia Pacific Advisors Lowered Stake in Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR) by $4.08 Million as Stock Value Declined; Granite Investment Partners Has Trimmed Red Hat (RHT) Holding by $4.44 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Granite Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 47.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Investment Partners Llc sold 24,394 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,465 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.84 million, down from 50,859 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 12.46% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 28/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $175 FROM $130; 07/05/2018 – RED HAT APPOINTS ALFRED W. ZOLLAR TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Adds Red Hat, Exits Ulta Beauty; 27/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $172; 30/05/2018 – Carahsoft Awarded U.S. Department of Defense Blanket Purchase Agreement for Red Hat Software and Services; 07/05/2018 – Lufthansa Technik Builds its Digital Future with Red Hat; 10/04/2018 – DLT Solutions Awarded DoD Enterprise Software Initiative Contract for Red Hat; 21/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $135; RATING OUTPERFORM; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat Helps Power Tata Communications’ IZO™ Private Cloud with OpenShift and OpenStack; 20/04/2018 – DJ Red Hat Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RHT)

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Synchronoss Technologies Inc (SNCR) by 46.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc sold 680,403 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.42% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 781,334 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.75M, down from 1.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc who had been investing in Synchronoss Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $327.35 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.67% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $7.65. About 483,034 shares traded or 19.61% up from the average. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) has risen 7.76% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SNCR News: 09/03/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies: Notification of Noncompliance Has No Immediate Effect on Trading; 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss Renews Agreement to Power Verizon Cloud; 21/03/2018 – Synchronoss Announces Date of Business Update Call; 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss and Verizon Amend Existing Application Service Provider Agreement; 09/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS NEEDS MORE TIME TO COMPLY WITH NASDAQ REQUIREMENTS; 09/05/2018 – Synchronoss Requires Additional Time to Comply with Nasdaq Listing Requirements; 09/03/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies: Nasdaq Notifes Co of Its Noncompliance With Nasdaq Listing Rule; 09/03/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies: Plans to Become Current in SEC Filings on or Before May 10; 04/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC – HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE DIXONS CARPHONE PLC’S HONEYBEE SOFTWARE BUSINESS; 09/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING

More notable recent Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Turnaround Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Slack will make its public debut on the NYSE: Morning Brief – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “NetApp: Don’t Miss The Forest For The Trees – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Red Hat, Inc. (RHT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays: Cisco’s Acquisition Of Acacia Trades At A 9% Discount – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Granite Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $892.06 million and $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 47,196 shares to 122,547 shares, valued at $4.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mix Telematics Ltd (NYSE:MIXT) by 29,769 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,133 shares, and has risen its stake in S&P Global Inc.

Analysts await Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) to report earnings on September, 18. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 19.05% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.63 per share. RHT’s profit will be $133.57M for 62.57 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Red Hat, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.06% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 148,373 shares. Ameriprise Finance Incorporated reported 283,334 shares stake. Bbva Compass Natl Bank, Texas-based fund reported 2,807 shares. Water Island Ltd Liability Com has invested 6.64% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Havens Ltd invested 13.28% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). 1,000 were accumulated by Arcadia Invest Mgmt Mi. 1,374 were accumulated by Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement accumulated 251,016 shares. Moreover, Ashfield Cap Lc has 0.44% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). 28,484 were reported by Proshare Advsrs. Angelo Gordon And Limited Partnership has invested 4.7% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). 66,362 were accumulated by Nordea Inv Mgmt Ab. Suntrust Banks accumulated 20,018 shares. Oakworth Inc invested in 38 shares or 0% of the stock. Raymond James Trust Na stated it has 1,322 shares.

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc, which manages about $910.93M and $43.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lilis Energy Inc by 637,305 shares to 948,915 shares, valued at $1.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Synchronoss Technologies Stock Dropped 24.5% in March – Nasdaq” on April 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Synchronoss Technologies Announces First Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:SNCR – GlobeNewswire” published on May 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stifel upgrades Synchronoss – Seeking Alpha” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Synchronoss Technologies Announces Third Quarter Results – Business Wire” published on November 07, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Synchronoss Out-of-the-Box-Experience Solution to Deliver Mobile Offers to AT&T Subscribers – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.72 in Q1 2019. Its down 59.28, from 61 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 9 investors sold SNCR shares while 16 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 17.16 million shares or 47.27% less from 32.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 465,293 shares. Citigroup Inc reported 110,120 shares. Zacks Mgmt stated it has 11,507 shares or 0% of all its holdings. accumulated 50 shares. Tower Research Cap Ltd Llc (Trc) invested in 4,975 shares. Us Bancshares De owns 18,160 shares. Ellington Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). Elk Creek Prtn Ltd Liability Corp reported 3.23 million shares. Sei Investments has 0% invested in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) for 147 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 44,481 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Geode Management Limited Liability Corp holds 337,674 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings has invested 0.19% in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). Vanguard Grp Inc accumulated 582,985 shares or 0% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp holds 0% in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) or 1.70M shares. Synovus Financial invested 0% in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR).