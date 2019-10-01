Columbia Pacific Advisors Lowered Its W&T Offshore (WTI) Holding as Stock Declined; Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) Shareholder Bank Of Italy Has Raised Its Stake

Bank Of Italy increased its stake in Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) by 19.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Italy bought 1.48M shares as the company’s stock declined 6.30% . The institutional investor held 9.05 million shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $92.87M, up from 7.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Italy who had been investing in Cnh Indl N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $10.02. About 1.24 million shares traded. CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) has declined 12.69% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CNHI News: 19/04/2018 – A Sustainable Year: CNH Industrial presents its 2017 highlights; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – SHARE BUYBACK WILL BE FOR UP TO $700 MILLION; 20/03/2018 – Dover Picks CEO of Ag Equipment Maker CNH As New Leader; 16/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – THE BENEFITS MODIFICATIONS TO REALIZE A CORRESPONDING PRE-TAX INCOME; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: CHINESE IMPORT TARIFF WILL HURT WITH SCALE OF TARIFF (25%) RENDERING US SOYBEAN UNCOMPETITIVE IN THE GLOBAL MARKET IN SHORT TERM; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml SAYS PROGRAM IS INTENDED TO OPTIMIZE CAPITAL STRUCTURE AND TO MEET OBLIGATIONS ARISING FROM EQUITY INCENTIVE PLANS; 29/05/2018 – EXOR RITIENE CHE CNH INDUSTRIAL ABBIA AMPI SPAZI PER CREARE VALORE SENZA FARE SPINOFF – ELKANN; 19/03/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL: TOBIN RESIGNS AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 23/03/2018 – CNH Industrial: periodic report on the buy-back program; 21/05/2018 – CNH Industrial Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc decreased its stake in W&T Offshore Inc (WTI) by 23.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc sold 122,997 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.66% . The institutional investor held 401,175 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.26 million, down from 524,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc who had been investing in W&T Offshore Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $568.59 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.065 during the last trading session, reaching $4.305. About 751,368 shares traded. W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) has declined 36.04% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.04% the S&P500. Some Historical WTI News: 12/03/2018 – W&T WILL GET 38.4% OF NET REV. ATTRIBUTABLE TO WELL; 13/04/2018 – S&PGR Raises W&T Offshore 2nd-, 3rd-Lien Debt Rtgs; 30/04/2018 – W&T OFFSHORE-BAKER HUGHES TO DEVELOP 14 DRILLING PROJECTS; 15/05/2018 – W&T OFFSHORE INC WTI.N : KLR GROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $1.50 TO $6.00; 12/03/2018 – W&T OFFSHORE – ANTICIPATED PROJECT LEVEL COMMITMENT FOR DRILLING PROGRAM OF UP TO $419.6 MLN; 02/05/2018 – W&T Offshore 1Q Rev $134.2M; 12/03/2018 – W&T Offshore Bid $31.1M Cash for All of Cobalt International Energy’s Interest in Heidelberg Field; 12/03/2018 – W&T Offshore Expects Heidelberg Field Acquisition Closing to Occur in April; 12/03/2018 W&T Offshore Says it Was Successful Bidder to Acquire an Interest in Heidelberg Field in Gulf of Mexico; 30/04/2018 – W&T OFFSHORE-BAKER HUGHES TO DEVELOP PROJECTS IN GULF OF MEXICO

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 16 investors sold WTI shares while 46 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 80.33 million shares or 3.99% less from 83.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI). Moreover, Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt has 0.01% invested in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) for 123,300 shares. Moreover, Denali Lc has 0.01% invested in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) for 14,281 shares. Paloma Partners Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI). Great West Life Assurance Can owns 13,573 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership holds 528,593 shares. Magnetar Limited Liability Company invested in 101,721 shares. Jpmorgan Chase stated it has 5.34M shares. Commercial Bank Of America Corp De reported 0% in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI). Nuveen Asset Ltd Com has invested 0% in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI). The New York-based Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI). Quantbot Techs LP has 0% invested in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) for 8,900 shares. Oberweis Asset Management invested 0.11% of its portfolio in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI). The Georgia-based Invesco Limited has invested 0% in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI). Moreover, Sei Com has 0% invested in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI).

Since May 7, 2019, it had 10 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.68 million activity. The insider KROHN TRACY W bought 100,000 shares worth $406,000. $24,600 worth of stock was bought by Ghauri Shahid on Tuesday, August 6. KATZ STUART B bought $51,000 worth of stock or 10,000 shares.

Analysts await W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.17 EPS, down 43.33% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.3 per share. WTI’s profit will be $22.45 million for 6.33 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by W&T Offshore, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.00% negative EPS growth.