Columbia Pacific Advisors Increases Position in Continental Resources Inc/Ok (CLR); Southeastern Asset Management Has Raised Centurylink (CTL) Position by $84.04 Million as Stock Value Rose

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc increased its stake in Continental Resources Inc/Ok (CLR) by 242.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc bought 119,835 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.71% . The institutional investor held 169,250 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.24 million, up from 49,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc who had been investing in Continental Resources Inc/Ok for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $32.13. About 1.17M shares traded. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 41.40% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 20/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : MORGAN STANLEY NAMES CO TOP PICK IN OIL & GAS EXPLORATION IN NORTH AMERICA; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N SAYS ‘ENCOURAGED’ BY RISING GLOBAL DEMAND FOR CRUDE; 06/03/2018 – VELOCITY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – STARTED CONSTRUCTION OF CRUDE OIL PIPELINE EXTENSION LINKING CORE OF MERGE PLAY TO SCOOP PIPELINE ASSETS; 23/05/2018 – The Continental Resources CEO says his company will use a financial windfall from higher prices to shrink its debt load; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC – CREDIT FACILITY REPLACED COMPANY’S $2.75 BLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY THAT WAS DUE TO MATURE IN MAY 2019; 03/05/2018 – Continental Resources at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 06/05/2018 – Bartlesville Exm: CONTINENTAL RESOURCES: Company starts Project SpringBoard; 29/03/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Forthcoming Departure Of Jim Gallogly From Board Of Directors; 06/03/2018 Velocity Midstream Partners Announces the Completion of Its 12″ Crude Oil Pipeline Loop through the SCOOP Play and the Construc; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE HAROLD HAMM SAYS OPEC, RUSSIAN EFFORTS HAVE HELPED REDUCE GLOBAL OVERSUPPLY OF CRUDE SINCE NOV 2016

Southeastern Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 11.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeastern Asset Management Inc bought 7.64 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The hedge fund held 74.90M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $880.87 million, up from 67.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.62% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $12.9. About 13.52M shares traded or 10.68% up from the average. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – FIBERLIGHT IS SEEKING AN AMENDMENT TO ITS $255 MLN SENIOR DEBT FACILITY WITH COBANK; 14/03/2018 – Department of Justice approves CenturyLink’s proposed sale of former Level 3 metro network assets in Boise area to Syringa Networks; 14/05/2018 – Frost & Sullivan recognizes CenturyLink with the 2018 Latin American Enterprise Services Provider Company of the Year Award; 05/04/2018 – CenturyLink Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink President and Chief Operating Officer Jeff Storey to Become CEO and Pres; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO Glen Post to Retire in May; 14/03/2018 – Department of Justice approves CenturyLink’s proposed sale of former Level 3 metro network assets in Boise area to Syringa Netw; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – HAS REACHED AN AGREEMENT IN PRINCIPLE WITH ITS LENDERS ON AN AMENDMENT OF ITS BPIFAE SENIOR DEBT FACILITY; 06/03/2018 – InsideSales.com Announces Next-Gen Al Technology for Sales; 08/03/2018 – CenturyLink expands Unified Communications and Collaboration service offerings with Cisco Spark, earns Cisco Powered Cisco Spark Service Provider designation

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 40 investors sold CLR shares while 96 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 66.73 million shares or 7.77% less from 72.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Capstone Inv Advsr Limited accumulated 0% or 6,636 shares. Merian Global Investors (Uk) Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 431,581 shares. Bridges Invest, Nebraska-based fund reported 316,222 shares. Earnest Prtn Lc holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 712,168 shares. 534,871 are held by Citadel Lc. Jacobs Levy Equity Inc, New Jersey-based fund reported 73,320 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.29% or 391,460 shares. Tower Research Capital Llc (Trc) has invested 0.01% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Blackrock owns 0.01% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 4.52M shares. Moreover, Motco has 0% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Tortoise Capital Ltd Com has invested 0.06% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Greenleaf reported 0% stake. Jane Street Grp Limited Liability stated it has 25,881 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Argent Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 14,110 shares. The Massachusetts-based Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR).

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc, which manages about $910.93 million and $29.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Genesis Healthcare Inc Cl A Com (SKH) by 696,100 shares to 2.24 million shares, valued at $2.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $39.52 million activity. Shares for $39,880 were bought by McNabb John T II.

Southeastern Asset Management Inc, which manages about $35.07 billion and $6.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in C by 545,391 shares to 2.23 million shares, valued at $83.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 594,693 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.39 million shares, and cut its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE).

