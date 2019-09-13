Columbia Pacific Advisors Increases Holding in Oasis Petroleum (OAS); As Humana (HUM) Stock Value Rose, Calamos Wealth Management Lifted by $3.17 Million Its Stake

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc increased its stake in Oasis Petroleum Inc (OAS) by 519.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc bought 259,703 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.01% . The institutional investor held 309,703 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.76 million, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc who had been investing in Oasis Petroleum Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.13B market cap company. It closed at $3.6 lastly. It is down 60.18% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.18% the S&P500. Some Historical OAS News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Oasis Petroleum Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OAS); 21/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $13 FROM $9; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum 2Q EPS 0c; 15/05/2018 – Encompass Capital Advisors Buys 1.8% of Oasis Petroleum; 10/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM IN AMENDED REVOLVING CREDIT PACT; 07/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA $38.2M, EST. $224.4M; 14/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Perella Weinberg Partners Cap Buys 1.1% of Oasis Petroleum

Calamos Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Humana Inc (HUM) by 289.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Wealth Management Llc bought 11,953 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% . The institutional investor held 16,077 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.27 million, up from 4,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Humana Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $6.44 during the last trading session, reaching $274.82. About 148,534 shares traded. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 5.19% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 10/04/2018 – Humana: Acquisition Isn’t Expected to Have a Material Impact on 2018 Financial Guidance; 02/05/2018 – Humana AB: Invitation to presentation of Humanas first quarter report 2018; 24/04/2018 – Humana and Landmark Announce In-Home Care Program for Humana Medicare Advantage Members with Chronic Conditions; 23/05/2018 – Humana Teams up with Jefferson Regional Medical Center and Arkansas Department of Health to Promote Hypertension Team-Based Car; 29/03/2018 – Carl O’Donnell: Walmart discussing closer ties with Humana, including possible acquisition; 10/04/2018 – HUMANA INC – TRANSACTION WAS COMPLETED ON APRIL 10, 2018 AND FINANCIAL TERMS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 22/03/2018 – Humana Releases its 2018 Bold Goal Progress Report: More Healthy Days Achieved, Social Determinants of Health Addressed, and lnvolvement with Local Communities Expanded; 24/04/2018 – HUMANA INC – TEAMING UP WITH HOME-BASED MEDICAL CARE CO LANDMARK TO OFFER AN IN-HOME MEDICAL, BEHAVIORAL & PALLIATIVE CARE COORDINATION PROGRAM; 12/04/2018 – Humana Expands Availability of Value-Based Orthopedic Specialty Care to Improve Patient Experience in Seven Additional States; 02/04/2018 – Humana Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 59 investors sold HUM shares while 217 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 117.73 million shares or 0.66% less from 118.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny holds 0.13% or 26,396 shares. California-based Partner Fund Limited Partnership has invested 2.83% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Franklin Resource invested in 0.03% or 194,329 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh accumulated 3,202 shares or 0% of the stock. The New York-based Bamco New York has invested 0% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Caprock Group stated it has 0.08% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Of Vermont stated it has 257 shares. Hrt Lc has invested 0.12% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Proshare Advsr Ltd Llc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Gamble Jones Counsel holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) for 2,000 shares. State Street Corp reported 5.89 million shares stake. Parus (Uk) Limited holds 7.14% or 58,780 shares. Raymond James Fincl Ser Advsrs Incorporated reported 5,495 shares. Rhenman & Asset Mngmt Ab has invested 3.07% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Smith Graham And Advisors LP owns 22,886 shares.

Calamos Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $927.87M and $741.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 1,735 shares to 1,010 shares, valued at $285,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Acwi Ex Us Etf (ACWX) by 16,043 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 210,298 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core Msci Emerging (IEMG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 42 investors sold OAS shares while 53 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 262.38 million shares or 10.01% less from 291.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Us Bank De reported 1,364 shares stake. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 183,586 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Amer Group holds 727,213 shares. Susquehanna Gru Incorporated Llp invested in 0% or 329,961 shares. Pnc Fincl Services Group Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) for 7,795 shares. Oakbrook Investments Llc invested in 0.01% or 19,100 shares. The Connecticut-based Point72 Asset Management LP has invested 0.11% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Voya Investment Management reported 118,400 shares. Waddell And Reed Financial holds 0.02% or 1.36 million shares. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) for 71,458 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0% stake. Aperio Gp Limited Liability Corp reported 220,627 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Retirement Sys Of Alabama reported 351,853 shares. Dorsey Whitney Com Ltd Com stated it has 0.01% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Iowa-based Cambridge Investment Rech Advsrs Inc has invested 0% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS).

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc, which manages about $910.93M and $29.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Genesis Healthcare Inc Cl A Com (SKH) by 696,100 shares to 2.24 million shares, valued at $2.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.