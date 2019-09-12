Columbia Pacific Advisors Has Trimmed Wpx Energy Com Usd1 (WPX) Stake by $475,783 as Market Value Declined; Argyle Capital Management Has Upped Its Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Stake by $2.22 Million as Stock Value Rose

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc Com Usd1 (WPX) by 86.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc sold 43,253 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The institutional investor held 6,747 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $78,000, down from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc Com Usd1 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $10.99. About 15.66M shares traded or 80.46% up from the average. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 45.08% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 20/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS IN SECOND AMENDMENT, BORROWING BASE INCREASED TO $1.8 BLN, AGGREGATE ELECTED COMMITMENTS INCREASED TO $1.5 BLN – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Rev $374M; 20/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC – IN SECOND AMENDMENT, AGGREGATE MAXIMUM CREDIT AMOUNT IS INCREASED TO $3.0 BLN; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Wpx Energy’s Cfr To Ba3; Stable Outlook; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy Reports 1Q 2018 Results; 23/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $548.6M OF 2022 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Rates Wpx Energy’s Proposed Senior Notes B1; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY REPORTS EARLY RESULTS OF CASH TENDER OFFERS; 29/03/2018 – WPX Energy Completes Gallup Sale for $700 Million; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY – EXPECTS TO ACCEPT FOR PURCHASE $328.7 MLN OF 2020 NOTES AND $171.3 MLN OF 2022 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED AT OR PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DATE

Argyle Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 109.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argyle Capital Management Inc bought 16,177 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 30,993 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.26 million, up from 14,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $136. About 3.30 million shares traded or 70.62% up from the average. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $92M; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE ABOUT 17%; 30/05/2018 – PNC Presenting at Morgan Stanley Financials Conference Jun 13; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP – BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO, WAS AN ESTIMATED 9.6 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2018 VS 9.8 PCT AT DEC 31, 2017; 05/04/2018 – M2 Banking: PNC Bank launches new digital auto shopping experience; 16/05/2018 – PNC Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net $1.24B; 31/05/2018 – WORKFUSION EXPANDS $50M SERIES E ROUND, ADDS GUARDIAN, NEWYORK-PRESBYTERIAN, PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP AND Al CAPITAL AS STRATEGIC INVESTORS; 23/05/2018 – Denver Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: A chat with PNC Bank’s new Denver market president; 06/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC PNC.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $162 FROM $158

Analysts await WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.12 EPS, up 71.43% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.07 per share. WPX’s profit will be $50.69M for 22.90 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual EPS reported by WPX Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 32 investors sold WPX shares while 110 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 384.01 million shares or 2.62% less from 394.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Endurance Wealth, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 66 shares. Balyasny Asset reported 0.13% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Goldman Sachs, a New York-based fund reported 9.49 million shares. Aviva Public Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Utah Retirement accumulated 78,379 shares. Nwq Investment Mngmt Llc owns 0.56% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 2.16 million shares. Sei Investments reported 634,070 shares. Stifel Financial Corporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Shapiro Mgmt Limited holds 0% or 14.53 million shares. Fuller Thaler Asset Inc, California-based fund reported 7.54 million shares. Walleye Trading Llc has invested 0.01% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Gagnon Secs Lc invested in 1.38% or 554,739 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability owns 0% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 1,015 shares. Sir Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 1.33 million shares or 2.67% of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 961,373 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 41 investors sold PNC shares while 358 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 352.14 million shares or 0.51% less from 353.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shelton Cap Mgmt stated it has 4,008 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc invested in 0.37% or 131,146 shares. Moreover, Cornercap Investment Counsel has 0.04% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 1,941 shares. Bourgeon Capital Management Limited Liability Co owns 8,975 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 2,895 shares. Citigroup holds 0.1% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 868,632 shares. Plancorp Llc has 0.11% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 1,967 shares. Telemus Ltd Com has invested 0.02% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Advsrs Asset Mgmt has invested 0.06% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Pggm accumulated 489,266 shares. Fil Limited reported 285,323 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Private Tru Na reported 9,446 shares. Montecito Bancorp Tru, a California-based fund reported 1,550 shares. First Midwest Retail Bank Trust Division has 0.27% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Quebec – Canada-based Hexavest has invested 0.7% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).