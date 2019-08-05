Columbia Pacific Advisors Has Lowered Oasis Petroleum (Call) (OAS) Position By $1.89 Million; White Elm Capital Lifted Tiffany & Co New (TIF) Stake By $1.69 Million

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc decreased Oasis Petroleum Inc (Call) (OAS) stake by 86.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc sold 314,199 shares as Oasis Petroleum Inc (Call) (OAS)’s stock declined 15.01%. The Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc holds 50,000 shares with $302,000 value, down from 364,199 last quarter. Oasis Petroleum Inc (Call) now has $1.27 billion valuation. The stock decreased 7.18% or $0.305 during the last trading session, reaching $3.945. About 7.70M shares traded. Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has declined 60.18% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.18% the S&P500. Some Historical OAS News: 16/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 8; 21/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $18; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum 2Q Adj EPS 10c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Oasis Petroleum Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OAS); 15/05/2018 – Paulson & Co Inc. Exits Position in Oasis Petroleum; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum 2Q Rev $421.2M; 27/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – CLS Holdings USA Expects to Close its Acquisition of Oasis Cannabis by the End of the Second Quarter; 07/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EPS 10C, EST. 8.0C; 20/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15

White Elm Capital Llc increased Tiffany & Co New (TIF) stake by 15.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. White Elm Capital Llc acquired 16,100 shares as Tiffany & Co New (TIF)’s stock declined 11.67%. The White Elm Capital Llc holds 119,600 shares with $12.62M value, up from 103,500 last quarter. Tiffany & Co New now has $10.77B valuation. The stock decreased 2.79% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $87.57. About 1.58 million shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 16/03/2018 – Tiffany Declines After Doldrums Persist in Most of the World; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany holiday quarter results beat estimates; 06/04/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – ALESSANDRO BOGLIOLO’S TOTAL COMPENSATION IN 2017 WAS ABOUT $14 MLN; BOGLIOLO ASSUMED RESPONSIBILITIES AS CEO ON OCT 2, 2017; 05/04/2018 – lmpac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. Announces Hiring of Libby Cooper, SVP Corporate Strategy and Tiffany Entsminger, SVP Chief Risk Officer; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures $280M; 25/05/2018 – SIERRA LEONE’S NEW PRESIDENT TO CONSIDER CHANGES TO MINING CODE – GOVT SPOKESMAN; 09/05/2018 – New York Post: Tiffany’s newest jewels are inspired by paper flowers; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany Sales Blow Away Estimates as Customers Come Back; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY 4Q ADJ EPS $1.67, EST. $1.64; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – NEW SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM EXPIRES ON JANUARY 31, 2022

More notable recent Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Oasis Petroleum: Merits And Flaws – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Pre-Open Movers 07/08: (SGMO) (PRVL) (SLGL) (SYMC) (ITCI) (OAS) (JNPR) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Many Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on May 23, 2019. More interesting news about Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Oasis Petroleum: A Look At Its 2019 Situation – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 35 investors sold OAS shares while 63 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 291.58 million shares or 9.87% more from 265.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Verition Fund Management Limited Liability owns 289,406 shares. Bessemer Group Inc invested in 238 shares or 0% of the stock. Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Ameriprise Fin reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Panagora Asset stated it has 62,575 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Street Corporation has invested 0.01% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). The Florida-based Raymond James And Associates has invested 0.01% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Prelude Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) for 235,200 shares. Highbridge Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.09% invested in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Cypress Mngmt Lc (Wy) has invested 0% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Cwm Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.01% or 102,844 shares. Automobile Association invested 0% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 792,092 shares. 29,100 were reported by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Luminus Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 331,493 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

Among 7 analysts covering Oasis Petroleum Inc (NYSE:OAS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Oasis Petroleum Inc had 12 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, February 28. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, July 12. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, March 11 with “Buy”. The rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 24 to “Equal-Weight”. Citigroup maintained the shares of OAS in report on Tuesday, March 12 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy”. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by Williams Capital Group. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy”. The stock of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) earned “Market Perform” rating by IFS Securities on Tuesday, April 23.

Analysts await Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $0.03 EPS, down 70.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.1 per share. OAS’s profit will be $9.66 million for 32.88 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.02 actual EPS reported by Oasis Petroleum Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -250.00% EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Tiffany & Co (NYSE:TIF), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Tiffany & Co had 12 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura maintained it with “Buy” rating and $110 target in Monday, March 25 report. The stock of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) earned “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Friday, March 22. UBS maintained it with “Hold” rating and $90 target in Tuesday, February 19 report. Guggenheim maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 22 report. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 25 report. UBS maintained the shares of TIF in report on Monday, March 25 with “Hold” rating.

More notable recent Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Can We Make Of Tiffany & Co.â€™s (NYSE:TIF) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF): Has Recent Earnings Growth Beaten Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “China Trade War Fallout Puts Dark Clouds Over Luxury Goods – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Nvidia, Cisco And More – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “2 Retail Stocks Downgraded by Citi – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: July 15, 2019.