Columbia Pacific Advisors Has Lowered Its Position in Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR) as Share Value Declined; Bartlett & Co Increases Stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Bartlett & Co increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 141.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bartlett & Co bought 132,552 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 226,438 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.92M, up from 93,886 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bartlett & Co who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $362.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $111.8. About 21.63M shares traded or 86.34% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – Q18 RESULTS INCLUDED $505 MILLION (PRETAX) MARK-TO-MARKET GAINS; 23/05/2018 – JP MORGAN ALSO LOWERS SECOND QUARTER EURO ZONE GROWTH FORECAST TO 2.5 PERCENT FROM 3 PERCENT; 20/03/2018 – ABF Journal: BofA Merrill Lynch, JPMorgan Lead $8B Coty Refi; 24/03/2018 – Cointelegraph: JPMorgan Considers Making Blockchain Platform Quorum An Independent Entity; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Camden Property; 15/05/2018 – UBI BANCA UBI.Ml : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 5.3 FROM EUR 5.1; 15/05/2018 – Tegna Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Apptio Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – MEGGITT PLC MGGT.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 570P FROM 540P; 11/04/2018 – LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LTD LRE.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 690P FROM 650P

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Synchronoss Technologies Inc (SNCR) by 46.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc sold 680,403 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.42% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 781,334 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.75M, down from 1.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc who had been investing in Synchronoss Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $338.47 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.77% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $7.91. About 4.83 million shares traded or 1076.30% up from the average. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) has risen 7.76% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SNCR News: 09/03/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies: Nasdaq Notifes Co of Its Noncompliance With Nasdaq Listing Rule; 04/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE TOWARDS END OF MAY; 09/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES – DOES NOT EXPECT TO REGAIN COMPLIANCE WITH CONTINUED LISTING REQUIREMENTS SET BY NASDAQ HEARINGS PANEL PRIOR TO MAY 10, 2018; 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss and Verizon Amend Existing Application Service Provider Agreement; 04/05/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies: Honeybee Acquisition to Close Toward End of May; 11/04/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. Reports Inducement Grants to Employees Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 21/03/2018 – Synchronoss Announces Date of Business Update Call; 09/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS NEEDS MORE TIME TO COMPLY WITH NASDAQ REQUIREMENTS; 09/03/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies: Plans to Become Current in SEC Filings on or Before May 10

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rosenbaum Jay D accumulated 13,480 shares. Cap Sarl stated it has 25,653 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Hilton Capital Management Limited Liability Co accumulated 5,466 shares. Capital Advsr Ok holds 76,201 shares or 0.83% of its portfolio. Benin Mngmt owns 15,367 shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. Spectrum Management Incorporated owns 43,223 shares. Daiwa Group Inc Inc reported 184,596 shares. 1.93M are owned by Ci Invests. Hyman Charles D reported 1.31% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Nippon Life Invsts Americas has invested 2.8% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). First Foundation holds 245,892 shares. Dowling & Yahnke Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.97% or 99,273 shares. Joel Isaacson Limited Liability Company holds 44,237 shares. World Asset Incorporated has invested 1.07% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Lvw Limited Liability Corp invested in 34,341 shares or 0.93% of the stock.

Bartlett & Co, which manages about $3.31 billion and $2.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4,410 shares to 112,433 shares, valued at $9.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mccormick & Co (NYSE:MKC) by 6,513 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 191,788 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc Class A.

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 5 insider sales for $2.79 million activity. HOBSON MELLODY L also bought $2.00 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares. Petno Douglas B sold 11,659 shares worth $1.22 million. Shares for $599,304 were sold by BACON ASHLEY. Scher Peter had sold 18,679 shares worth $1.96 million. On Tuesday, January 29 the insider Friedman Stacey sold $317,310. Beer Lori A sold $1.40 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, January 29.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $19,318 activity.

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc, which manages about $910.93M and $43.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lilis Energy Inc by 637,305 shares to 948,915 shares, valued at $1.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.53 earnings per share, up 22.06% or $0.15 from last year’s $-0.68 per share. After $-0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.72 in Q1 2019. Its down 59.28, from 61 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 9 investors sold SNCR shares while 16 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 17.16 million shares or 47.27% less from 32.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 38,220 shares. Citigroup holds 0% or 110,120 shares. Bluecrest Mngmt Ltd reported 45,470 shares. Columbia Pacific Advisors Limited Company owns 781,334 shares for 11.04% of their portfolio. Gp One Trading Limited Partnership has 224 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 195,754 shares. Zacks Invest Mngmt owns 11,507 shares. 355,093 are held by Arrowstreet Partnership. Us Financial Bank De holds 18,160 shares. Synovus, a Georgia-based fund reported 16,800 shares. Citadel Advsr Lc holds 24,052 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Virtu Fincl reported 23,105 shares. Archon Capital Management Ltd Liability Co reported 4.09% of its portfolio in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). Fmr Lc invested in 0% or 150 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 26,816 shares or 0% of the stock.