Columbia Pacific Advisors Has Lowered Its Oasis Petroleum (Call) (OAS) Holding; Rogers Has 1.66 Sentiment

Rogers Corp (ROG) investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.63, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 103 hedge funds started new or increased stock positions, while 62 reduced and sold positions in Rogers Corp. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 16.27 million shares, down from 16.62 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Rogers Corp in top ten stock positions increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 14 Reduced: 48 Increased: 71 New Position: 32.

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc decreased Oasis Petroleum Inc (Call) (OAS) stake by 86.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc sold 314,199 shares as Oasis Petroleum Inc (Call) (OAS)’s stock declined 15.01%. The Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc holds 50,000 shares with $302,000 value, down from 364,199 last quarter. Oasis Petroleum Inc (Call) now has $933.89 million valuation. The stock decreased 3.65% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $2.9. About 9.65 million shares traded. Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has declined 60.18% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.18% the S&P500. Some Historical OAS News: 21/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $18; 30/04/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM IN AMENDED REVOLVING CREDIT PACT; 22/04/2018 – DJ Oasis Petroleum Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OAS); 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum 2Q Rev $421.2M; 21/03/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $13 FROM $9; 13/03/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $11 FROM $10; 15/05/2018 – Paulson & Co Inc. Exits Position in Oasis Petroleum; 21/05/2018 – CLS Holdings USA Expects to Close its Acquisition of Oasis Cannabis by the End of the Second Quarter

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold OAS shares while 63 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 291.58 million shares or 9.87% more from 265.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $85,500 activity. The insider Hagale John E bought 30,000 shares worth $85,500.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, makes, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.38 billion. The companyÂ’s Advanced Connectivity Solutions segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless communications infrastructure, automotive, connected devices, wired infrastructure, consumer electronics, and aerospace/defense. It has a 24.66 P/E ratio. The Company’s Elastomeric Material Solutions segment provides elastomeric material solutions for critical cushioning, sealing, impact protection, and vibration management applications, including general industrial, portable electronics, consumer goods, automotive, mass transportation, construction, and printing applications.

Westport Asset Management Inc holds 6.1% of its portfolio in Rogers Corporation for 54,900 shares. Shellback Capital Lp owns 131,750 shares or 2.49% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc has 2.43% invested in the company for 550,387 shares. The Colorado-based Rk Capital Management Llc has invested 1.6% in the stock. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 107,980 shares.