Columbia Pacific Advisors Has Lowered Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO) Holding By $412,620; Apg Asset Management Us Has Increased Kimco Rlty (KIM) Position

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc decreased Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (CRZO) stake by 16.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc sold 34,385 shares as Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (CRZO)’s stock declined 20.91%. The Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc holds 169,279 shares with $2.11M value, down from 203,664 last quarter. Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc now has $684.78 million valuation. The stock decreased 9.77% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $7.48. About 4.46M shares traded. Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) has declined 66.43% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CRZO News: 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP, LLC REPORTS 8.1 PCT STAKE IN CARRIZO OIL & GAS INC AS OF MARCH 26, 2018 – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – Carrizo Oil Presenting at Conference May 16; 08/05/2018 – CARRIZO OIL & GAS INC CRZO.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $22; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP SAYS BELIEVES CARRIZO OIL SHOULD COMPLETELY DIVEST EAGLE FORD POSITION TO PAY DOWN DEBT, BECOME PERMIAN PURE-PLAY; 31/05/2018 – Carrizo Oil Group Meeting Scheduled By Seaport for Jun. 7; 07/05/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas 1Q Rev $225.3M; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Carrizo Oil; 07/05/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas 1Q EPS 18c; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP, LLC-BELIEVES CARRIZO OIL & GAS SHOULD “STRONGLY” CONSIDER SPECIFIC ACTIONS THAT CAN BE TAKEN TO ENHANCE AND MAXIMIZE SHAREHOLDER VALUE; 05/04/2018 – Kimmeridge Increases Stake in Carrizo Oil to 7.5%

Apg Asset Management Us Inc increased Kimco Rlty Corp (KIM) stake by 108.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Apg Asset Management Us Inc acquired 9.16M shares as Kimco Rlty Corp (KIM)’s stock rose 10.40%. The Apg Asset Management Us Inc holds 17.58 million shares with $325.19M value, up from 8.41M last quarter. Kimco Rlty Corp now has $7.86B valuation. The stock increased 1.90% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $18.73. About 3.52M shares traded or 0.11% up from the average. Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) has risen 17.64% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.64% the S&P500. Some Historical KIM News: 05/04/2018 – Kimco’s Lincoln Square to Feature Philadelphia’s First Sprouts Farmers Market; 26/04/2018 – KIMCO REALTY CORP – NAREIT FFO & FFO AS ADJUSTED PER DILUTED SHARE GUIDANCE FOR 2018 UNCHANGED; 26/04/2018 – KIMCO 1Q AFFO/SHR 37C, EST. 36C; 26/04/2018 – Kimco Realty 1Q Net $144.1M; 26/04/2018 – Kimco Realty 1Q EPS 30c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Kimco Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KIM); 28/03/2018 – Moody’s: Brixmor Operating Partnership, Kite Realty, Kimco Realty and DDR Corp. Have Material Exposure to Toys R Us; 03/04/2018 – Target Joins Kimco Realty’s Forest Avenue Plaza; 26/04/2018 – Kimco Realty Raises FY18 View To EPS 72c-EPS 79c; 17/04/2018 – Kimco’s U.S. asset sales show gap in public, private market prices

Since March 19, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $372,308 activity. 30,755 shares were sold by FISHER JOHN BRADLEY, worth $372,308.

Among 3 analysts covering Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Carrizo Oil & Gas has $1900 highest and $1500 lowest target. $16.25’s average target is 117.25% above currents $7.48 stock price. Carrizo Oil & Gas had 9 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Alliance Global Partners maintained it with “Buy” rating and $15 target in Monday, March 11 report.

Analysts await Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, down 24.47% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.94 per share. CRZO’s profit will be $65.00 million for 2.63 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.41 in 2018Q4.

Among 5 analysts covering Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Kimco Realty has $2100 highest and $18.5000 lowest target. $19.50’s average target is 4.11% above currents $18.73 stock price. Kimco Realty had 8 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BTIG Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 14 report. Bank of America upgraded the shares of KIM in report on Tuesday, June 11 to “Buy” rating. The stock of Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, July 30 by Citigroup. The rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, August 22 to “Sector Perform”.

Apg Asset Management Us Inc decreased Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) stake by 437,000 shares to 14.62 million valued at $1.10B in 2019Q1. It also reduced Sl Green Rlty Corp (NYSE:SLG) stake by 163,500 shares and now owns 369,500 shares. Regency Ctrs Corp (NYSE:REG) was reduced too.