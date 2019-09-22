Columbia Pacific Advisors Has Lifted Continental Resources Inc/Ok (CLR) Holding by $2.28 Million; Resolute Fst Prods (RFP) Position Has Increased by Chou Associates Management Inc

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc increased its stake in Continental Resources Inc/Ok (CLR) by 242.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc bought 119,835 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.71% . The institutional investor held 169,250 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.24 million, up from 49,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc who had been investing in Continental Resources Inc/Ok for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $34.12. About 3.03M shares traded or 11.61% up from the average. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 41.40% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 06/05/2018 – Bartlesville Exm: CONTINENTAL RESOURCES: Company starts Project SpringBoard; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC – CREDIT FACILITY REPLACED COMPANY’S $2.75 BLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY THAT WAS DUE TO MATURE IN MAY 2019; 29/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES REPORTS FORTHCOMING DEPARTURE OF JIM GALL; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $62; 06/03/2018 – VELOCITY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – MERGE PIPELINE WILL BE PLACED INTO OPERATION IN APRIL 2018; 03/05/2018 – Continental Resources’ Harold Hamm credits OPEC for boosting oil prices; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES OBTAINS $1.5B UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT; 29/03/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Forthcoming Departure of Jim Gallogly From Bd of Directors; 03/05/2018 – Continental Resources at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 20/04/2018 – DJ Continental Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLR)

Chou Associates Management Inc increased its stake in Resolute Fst Prods Inc (RFP) by 1042.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chou Associates Management Inc bought 4.17M shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The hedge fund held 4.57M shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.92M, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chou Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Resolute Fst Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $443.79M market cap company. The stock increased 6.42% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $4.97. About 839,715 shares traded or 129.88% up from the average. Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) has declined 31.10% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical RFP News: 09/04/2018 – St. Croix Source: RFP-011-2018 (S); 10/04/2018 – St. Croix Source: RFP-011-2018(P); 03/05/2018 – RESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS INC RFP.N – QTRLY PROFITABILITY IMPACTED BY TRANSPORTATION CHALLENGES; 27/03/2018 – St. Croix Source: RFP-010-2018 (P); 20/04/2018 – Upper Makefieldf: RFP-Architectural/Engineering for Building Renovations; 28/05/2018 – ORCA GOLD INC – FOLLOWING COMPLETION OF PLACEMENT, RESOLUTE WILL OWN ABOUT 15% OF CO; 05/03/2018 PHFA issues RFP for Community Revitalization Program seeking to fund creative mixed-use development projects statewide; 16/04/2018 – RESOLUTE REPORTS TENTATIVE 4-YR PACT WITH UNIFOR; 28/05/2018 – S&PGR Revs Otlk On Resolute Forest Products To Stable From Neg; 07/05/2018 – APS Issues RFP for Forest Bioenergy Re

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc, which manages about $910.93M and $29.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Genesis Healthcare Inc Cl A Com (SKH) by 696,100 shares to 2.24 million shares, valued at $2.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $5.51 million activity. On Thursday, May 16 Hamm Harold bought $3.97M worth of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) or 93,000 shares.