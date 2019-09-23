Columbia Pacific Advisors Has Decreased Its Parsley Energy Cl A (PE) Position; Pfizer (PFE) Shorts Down By 10.69%

Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) had a decrease of 10.69% in short interest. PFE’s SI was 56.97M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 10.69% from 63.79M shares previously. With 22.43M avg volume, 3 days are for Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE)’s short sellers to cover PFE’s short positions. The SI to Pfizer Inc’s float is 0.99%. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $36.47. About 4.78 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 23/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline has withdrawn from the race to buy Pfizer’s consumer health-care business, the British company said; 14/03/2018 – Pfizer wins bid to supply Enbrel to Pusan National University Hospital, insiders say; 26/03/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq Improves Lung Cancer Treatment Results With Avastin; 23/04/2018 – MYLOTARG™ Approved In The EU For The Treatment Of Previously Untreated, De Novo, CD33-positive Acute Myeloid Leukemia In; 17/05/2018 – REG-INNATE PHARMA : Preliminary activity observed of the combination of monalizumab and durvalumab in patients with colorectal cancer; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Says It Doesn’t Need a Major Deal; Investors Unconvinced; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER CONTINUES TO EVALUATE POTENTIAL STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER: CHANTIX/CHAMPIX STUDY DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 16/05/2018 – Pfizer: To Present Research on Late-Phase Investigational Compounds; 12/03/2018 – Biogen To Buy Schizophrenia Treatment From Pfizer For Up To $590 Million — MarketWatch

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc decreased Parsley Energy Inc Cl A (PE) stake by 88.87% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc sold 18,000 shares as Parsley Energy Inc Cl A (PE)'s stock declined 13.05%. The Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc holds 2,254 shares with $43,000 value, down from 20,254 last quarter. Parsley Energy Inc Cl A now has $5.84B valuation. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $18.43. About 1.18M shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500.

Analysts await Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.38 EPS, down 15.56% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.45 per share. PE’s profit will be $120.33 million for 12.13 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Parsley Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.75% EPS growth.

Analysts await Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.38 EPS, down 15.56% or $0.07 from last year's $0.45 per share. PE's profit will be $120.33 million for 12.13 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Parsley Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.75% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Parsley Energy has $3300 highest and $21 lowest target. $25.67’s average target is 39.28% above currents $18.43 stock price. Parsley Energy had 7 analyst reports since April 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, August 12 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, June 24. The stock of Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 22 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 78 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 243.69 million shares or 1.59% less from 247.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Goldentree Asset Management Lp owns 1.8% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 836,091 shares. Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0.01% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Channing Cap Mngmt Lc owns 517,215 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Oslo Asset Mngmt As reported 8.14% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Aperio Group Lc holds 195,544 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Stephens Investment Mngmt Gp Lc stated it has 422,388 shares. Amp Capital Ltd has 237,830 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Twin Tree Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.02% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Cushing Asset Mgmt LP holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 240,733 shares. Hite Hedge Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 94,536 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. 947,051 are owned by Commercial Bank Of America De. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 0% or 1,415 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Com reported 2.93 million shares.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $34,738 activity. Windlinger Jerry had bought 1,985 shares worth $34,738 on Wednesday, June 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 51 investors sold Pfizer Inc. shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. B Riley Wealth Mngmt invested in 0.29% or 43,557 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Limited Co accumulated 18,819 shares or 0% of the stock. Evergreen Capital Management holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 50,180 shares. 6,881 were accumulated by Hendershot Investments. Trustmark Financial Bank Trust Department has invested 0.52% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Tiemann Investment Advisors Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 14,980 shares. Polar Llp has invested 0.92% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). The California-based Polaris Greystone Finance Gp Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 117,338 are owned by Ferguson Wellman Capital. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has invested 0.84% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Tower Bridge Advsr accumulated 194,274 shares. Main Street Limited Liability Co holds 11,176 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. 172,209 are held by Adell Harriman Carpenter. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 8.14 million shares. Hennessy Advsr Inc reported 252,350 shares stake.

Among 2 analysts covering Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Pfizer has $48 highest and $3600 lowest target. $40.67’s average target is 11.52% above currents $36.47 stock price. Pfizer had 9 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, August 28 by DZ Bank. The stock of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, August 27 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Monday, April 1 by Bank of America.