Columbia Pacific Advisors Has Cut Oasis Petroleum (Call) (OAS) Holding as Share Value Declined; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shareholder Spirit Of America Management Decreased Its Position by $312,750

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Oasis Petroleum Inc (Call) (OAS) by 86.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc sold 314,199 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $302,000, down from 364,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc who had been investing in Oasis Petroleum Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $4.51. About 8.79 million shares traded. Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has declined 53.47% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.90% the S&P500. Some Historical OAS News: 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum at Morgan Stanley Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EPS 10C, EST. 8.0C; 23/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 15/05/2018 – Encompass Capital Advisors Buys 1.8% of Oasis Petroleum; 20/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Oasis Petroleum Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OAS); 15/05/2018 – Perella Weinberg Partners Cap Buys 1.1% of Oasis Petroleum; 16/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 8

Spirit Of America Management Corp decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 20.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spirit Of America Management Corp sold 2,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,860 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24 million, down from 11,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spirit Of America Management Corp who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $347.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $130.73. About 4.71M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Spirit Of America Management Corp, which manages about $529.10M and $684.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 19,000 shares to 27,475 shares, valued at $505,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crestwood Equity Partners Lp by 64,633 shares in the quarter, for a total of 355,684 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Oil Corp. (NYSE:MRO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aldebaran holds 2.78% or 28,237 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 1.2% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Voya Inv Mgmt Limited Co holds 2.69 million shares. Tdam Usa reported 1.4% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Yacktman Asset Lp invested in 4.72 million shares. Pinebridge Limited Partnership holds 0.79% or 279,035 shares. Mycio Wealth Partners Ltd Liability Corp invested in 54,591 shares or 0.63% of the stock. Carroll Fin Assocs Inc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 60,553 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.75% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Orrstown Fin Inc holds 9,350 shares. Buckingham Asset Limited Liability holds 0.8% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 45,650 shares. Biondo Invest Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 1.32% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 37,511 shares. Cahill Fincl Advsrs, Minnesota-based fund reported 6,667 shares. Opus Capital Lc accumulated 7,661 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Valmark Advisers reported 6,375 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 35 investors sold OAS shares while 63 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 291.58 million shares or 9.87% more from 265.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Guggenheim Capital Ltd Llc has 0.05% invested in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Creative Planning holds 1.05 million shares. 1.35M are held by Kennedy Capital Management. 143,135 are owned by Dana Advsrs Incorporated. Mason Street Advisors has 0.02% invested in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) for 143,740 shares. Raymond James owns 0.01% invested in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) for 720,742 shares. Commonwealth Bank Of Aus accumulated 0% or 22,800 shares. Landscape Cap Ltd Liability Corp reported 76,644 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.13% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) or 14.27 million shares. Federated Investors Pa reported 4.45M shares. Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). D E Shaw And invested 0% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd Com invested in 0% or 72,602 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Com invested in 113,869 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama invested 0.01% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS).

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc, which manages about $910.93M and $43.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lilis Energy Inc by 637,305 shares to 948,915 shares, valued at $1.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.