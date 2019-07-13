Columbia Pacific Advisors Has Cut Holding in Oasis Petroleum (Call) (OAS) by $1.89 Million as Share Value Declined; As International Business Machs (IBM) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Factory Mutual Insurance Company Has Trimmed Its Holding by $10.83 Million

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Oasis Petroleum Inc (Call) (OAS) by 86.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc sold 314,199 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $302,000, down from 364,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc who had been investing in Oasis Petroleum Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $5.3. About 10.08 million shares traded. Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has declined 53.47% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.90% the S&P500. Some Historical OAS News: 21/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $18; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Oasis Petroleum’s Proposed Senior Notes B3; 21/05/2018 – CLS Holdings USA Expects to Close its Acquisition of Oasis Cannabis by the End of the Second Quarter; 27/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12 FROM $11; 21/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $13 FROM $9; 30/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Inc. Announces Financial, Operational and Guidance Updates; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum at Morgan Stanley Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 Oasis Midstream Partners Announces 2017 K-1 Availability; 13/03/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $11 FROM $10

Factory Mutual Insurance Company decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 49.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Factory Mutual Insurance Company sold 75,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 77,300 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.06M, down from 153,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $142.74. About 2.71 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 29/03/2018 – IBM Provides New GAAP and Operating Results for 2016 and 2017, Reflecting Reporting Change; 17/04/2018 – IBM Earnings: There Are a Lot of Moving Parts Here — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – ITALY’S CARIGE SAYS SALE OF 1 BLN EUROS OF BAD LOANS WILL BE CARRIED OUT WITH GACS STATE-BACKED GUARANTEES; 08/03/2018 – WhiteSource Recognized for Rapid Growth in 2017, Breaking Top 30 on List of Top 1000 SaaS Companies Worldwide; 22/05/2018 – College students apply for more entry-level jobs at IBM, JP Morgan, Amazon and Tesla than at any other companies; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Packaged Enterprise Applications; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Macron tells tech CEOs to give more to society; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q GAAP and Operating Tax Rates Include $800 Million Discrete Tax Benefit; 02/04/2018 – Flashpoint Accelerates Channel and Strategic Partner Initiatives; Appoints Former IBM Executive Jeff Seifert as Global Channel Chief; 12/03/2018 – Buying IBM, Amazon, Selling DowDuPont, AT&T — Barrons.com

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Counsel Llc New York invested in 3,148 shares. Skba Capital Mngmt Llc stated it has 1.6% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). St Germain D J Commerce invested in 0.08% or 5,218 shares. Marietta Inv Prtnrs Ltd Liability owns 5,686 shares. Bb&T has 0.13% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 51,779 shares. Telemus Cap Ltd Liability stated it has 0.05% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Moreover, Telos Mgmt has 0.19% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Macnealy Hoover Inv Management stated it has 10,177 shares or 1.11% of all its holdings. Cincinnati Financial holds 1.58% or 277,700 shares in its portfolio. The Florida-based Finemark Fincl Bank Trust has invested 0.1% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Marathon Capital Mngmt has invested 0.87% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Lincoln Natl Corporation holds 0.06% or 10,287 shares. Benjamin F Edwards has 0.35% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 27,075 shares. Azimuth Capital Mngmt Lc has 1.52% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 160,424 shares.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $3.06 EPS, down 0.65% or $0.02 from last year’s $3.08 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.71 billion for 11.66 P/E if the $3.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.25 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “IBM: Buying While Apathetic – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019, also Investorideas.com with their article: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: IBM (NYSE: $IBM) Watson Stands Out for Finance Solutions and Accenture (NYSE: $ACN) Teams with Mujin – InvestorIdeas.com” published on June 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “IBM Stockâ€™s Purchase of Red Hat Opens to Skeptical Reviews – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “IBM’s Blockchain Shipping Platform May Have Just Hit Critical Mass – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Retail Apocalypse Meme Is Overdone – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 35 investors sold OAS shares while 63 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 291.58 million shares or 9.87% more from 265.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md holds 0% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) for 31,351 shares. Moreover, Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) for 7,398 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Limited Company accumulated 456,459 shares. The Alabama-based Regions Financial has invested 0% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Principal Finance Gru Inc accumulated 0.01% or 1.19 million shares. Sei Investments Communication reported 0% stake. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag reported 1.26M shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) for 99,403 shares. Gmt accumulated 1.56% or 7.80M shares. 68,871 are owned by Smith Asset Gp Lp. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0.01% invested in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) for 412,710 shares. Carlson Capital LP holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) for 1.21 million shares. Us Retail Bank De has 0% invested in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) for 872 shares. Enterprise Service Corporation holds 0% or 155 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas holds 417,688 shares.

Analysts await Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.05 earnings per share, down 50.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.1 per share. OAS’s profit will be $16.10M for 26.50 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Oasis Petroleum Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -350.00% EPS growth.

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc, which manages about $910.93M and $43.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lilis Energy Inc by 637,305 shares to 948,915 shares, valued at $1.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.