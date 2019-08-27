Columbia Pacific Advisors Decreased Its Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR) Position by $4.08 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Oakbrook Investments Upped Its Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Position by $1.47 Million as Stock Price Rose

Oakbrook Investments Llc increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 69.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakbrook Investments Llc bought 7,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 18,788 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.60M, up from 11,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakbrook Investments Llc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $216.74. About 123,736 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 01/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Enters Into Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement; 20/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy by @JimCramer’s standards; 20/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP – EDWARDS CONTINUES TO EXPECT U.S. INTRODUCTION OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM IN LATE 2018; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In European Patent Dispute With Edwards Lifesciences; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q EPS 96c

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Synchronoss Technologies Inc (SNCR) by 46.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc sold 680,403 shares as the company’s stock rose 49.26% . The institutional investor held 781,334 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.75 million, down from 1.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc who had been investing in Synchronoss Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $361.15M market cap company. The stock increased 3.81% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $8.44. About 93,465 shares traded. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) has risen 99.26% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 99.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SNCR News: 04/05/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies: Honeybee Acquisition to Close Toward End of May; 09/03/2018 Synchronoss Receives NASDAQ Letter; 04/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES IN PACT TO BUY HONEYBEE; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC – RENEWED EXISTING AGREEMENT WITH VERIZON TO POWER VERIZON’S CLOUD SOLUTION FOR WIRELESS CUSTOMERS FOR ADDITIONAL 5 YEARS; 29/03/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies’ CEO Glenn Lurie on Management Update – Call Transcript; 04/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC – HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE DIXONS CARPHONE PLC’S HONEYBEE SOFTWARE BUSINESS; 22/03/2018 – Verizon to Pay Monthly Fee for Each Subscriber Utilizing Synchronoss Content Hub Software With Fixed Minimum Monthly Amount; 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss and Verizon Amend Existing Application Service Provider Agreement; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS RENEWS PACT TO POWER VERIZON CLOUD; 23/04/2018 – DJ Synchronoss Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNCR)

Oakbrook Investments Llc, which manages about $3.64 billion and $1.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2,425 shares to 26,350 shares, valued at $4.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 23,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 382,345 shares, and cut its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC).

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc, which manages about $910.93M and $43.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lilis Energy Inc by 637,305 shares to 948,915 shares, valued at $1.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.72 in 2019 Q1. Its down 59.28, from 61 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 9 investors sold SNCR shares while 16 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 17.16 million shares or 47.27% less from 32.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna Intll Limited Liability Partnership owns 0% invested in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) for 694,555 shares. 127,232 are held by Northern Corp. Commercial Bank Of America De holds 16,911 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 0% in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) or 4,870 shares. State Street Corp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 44,245 shares. Dorsey Whitney Ltd Com owns 25,610 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada owns 555,074 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Palisade Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp Nj reported 55,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tower Ltd (Trc) reported 4,975 shares. Us Bank De holds 0% of its portfolio in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) for 18,160 shares. Regions Fincl invested in 35 shares or 0% of the stock. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj invested in 36,000 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Barclays Public Llc, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 61,100 shares. Belgium-based Kbc Nv has invested 0% in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR).

