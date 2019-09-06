Columbia Pacific Advisors Decreased Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO) Holding by $412,620; Valuation Declined; As Mcdonalds (MCD) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Sather Financial Group Has Trimmed Position by $414,855

Sather Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 45.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sather Financial Group Inc sold 2,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 2,669 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $506,000, down from 4,864 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $166.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $219.49. About 2.27M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s rolled out its $1 $2 $3 Dollar Menu in January; 25/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-U.S. sanctions encourage McDonald’s to cook up Russian fries; 13/03/2018 – Rep. C.Scott: Top Democrats Urge NLRB to Protect Workers’ Due Process in McDonald’s Case; 19/03/2018 – Deadline is Today in McDonald’s Labor Case That Could Affect Millions; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s grills up stronger than expected rise in key sales gauge; 30/05/2018 – MCD: CONTRIBUTING 55% OF CAPITAL FOR FRANCHISE STORE REMODELS; 08/05/2018 – McDonald’s® Restaurants of the Greater Philadelphia Region Announce Addition of Made-to-Order, Fresh Beef Quarter Pounder Burg; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SAYS IT’S RENEWING FOCUS ON BREAKFAST IN U.S; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q Rev $5.14B; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S CEO STEVE EASTERBROOK SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (CRZO) by 16.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc sold 34,385 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.91% . The institutional investor held 169,279 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11M, down from 203,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc who had been investing in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $745.98 million market cap company. The stock increased 6.61% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $8.06. About 4.28 million shares traded. Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) has declined 66.43% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CRZO News: 20/04/2018 – Carrizo Oil Presenting at Conference May 16; 05/04/2018 – CARRIZO HAS HAD DISCUSSIONS WITH KIMMERIDGE SINCE LATE 2017; 05/04/2018 – Kimmeridge Wants Carrizo to Sell Assets or Seek a Merger; 07/05/2018 – CARRIZO OIL 1Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 34C; 05/04/2018 – Private equity firm Kimmeridge Energy boosts Carrizo stake, urges asset sales; 31/05/2018 – Carrizo Oil Group Meeting Scheduled By Seaport for Jun. 7; 05/04/2018 – CARRIZO OIL HOLDER KIMMERIDGE HAS HAD, TO CONTINUE TALKS; 05/04/2018 – Kimmeridge Increases Stake in Carrizo Oil to 7.5%; 21/05/2018 – CARRIZO OIL & GAS INC CRZO.O : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $31 FROM $24; 07/05/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas 1Q Rev $225.3M

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc, which manages about $910.93M and $43.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lilis Energy Inc by 637,305 shares to 948,915 shares, valued at $1.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 19, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $372,308 activity.

Analysts await Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, down 24.47% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.94 per share. CRZO’s profit will be $65.71M for 2.84 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Sather Financial Group Inc, which manages about $361.65 million and $493.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 271,211 shares to 276,171 shares, valued at $30.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 earnings per share, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.69 billion for 24.72 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual earnings per share reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

