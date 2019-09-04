Columbia Pacific Advisors Cut Its Position in Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR) by $4.08 Million; Cipher Capital LP Increased Stake in Mcdonalds (MCD) by $10.15 Million

Cipher Capital Lp increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 394.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cipher Capital Lp bought 53,710 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The hedge fund held 67,308 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.78 million, up from 13,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cipher Capital Lp who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $164.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $216.91. About 80,137 shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S CEO STEVE EASTERBROOK SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 29/03/2018 – TABLE-McDonald’s Japan 2702.T -2017 group results; 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S: THERE’S A LOT OF COMPETITION AND DEALS IN U.S. NOW; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SEES U.S. COMMODITY PRICES EASING IN 2ND HALF OF YR; 19/03/2018 – BusinessInsurnce: McDonald’s proposes settlement in U.S. labor board case; 12/03/2018 – The decision to bring fresh beef to the majority of McDonald’s domestic locations was a costly one; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s to Partner With Franchisees and Suppliers to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 36%; 22/05/2018 – McDonald’s is facing pressure to ban plastic drinking straws; 29/03/2018 – McDonald’s, Dunkin’ Donuts, Costa, Tim Hortons challenged to join Starbucks in addressing climate, forest impacts of unrecyclable coffee cups; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Adds McDonald’s, Exits XL Group

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Synchronoss Technologies Inc (SNCR) by 46.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc sold 680,403 shares as the company’s stock rose 49.26% . The institutional investor held 781,334 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.75 million, down from 1.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc who had been investing in Synchronoss Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $353.07 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $7.95. About 3,953 shares traded. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) has risen 99.26% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 99.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SNCR News: 09/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES – DOES NOT EXPECT TO REGAIN COMPLIANCE WITH CONTINUED LISTING REQUIREMENTS SET BY NASDAQ HEARINGS PANEL PRIOR TO MAY 10, 2018; 04/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TO BUY DIXONS CARPHONE’S HONEYBEE SOFTWARE BUSINESS; 09/03/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies: Plans to Become Current in SEC Filings on or Before May 10; 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss and Verizon Amend Existing Application Service Provider Agreement; 23/04/2018 – DJ Synchronoss Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNCR); 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS RENEWS PACT TO POWER VERIZON CLOUD; 04/05/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies: Honeybee Acquisition to Close Toward End of May; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC – RENEWED EXISTING AGREEMENT WITH VERIZON TO POWER VERIZON’S CLOUD SOLUTION FOR WIRELESS CUSTOMERS FOR ADDITIONAL 5 YEARS; 04/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC – HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE DIXONS CARPHONE PLC’S HONEYBEE SOFTWARE BUSINESS; 29/03/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies’ CEO Glenn Lurie on Management Update – Call Transcript

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Shields Company Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.19% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Parthenon Limited Liability Corporation reported 14,985 shares. Qci Asset Mgmt reported 2.09% stake. Greenleaf Tru holds 0.03% or 10,291 shares in its portfolio. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Com stated it has 68,711 shares. Davenport & Limited Liability Company holds 0.13% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 53,810 shares. Illinois-based Great Lakes Advsrs Llc has invested 0.19% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Boston Rech And invested 2.01% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Ancora Ltd has 0.44% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). 2,684 were accumulated by Raab & Moskowitz Asset Limited Liability. Atlantic Union Bancorp Corporation invested 0.49% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Woodstock Corporation invested in 19,814 shares. Jane Street Grp Limited Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 524,351 shares. Wagner Bowman Mgmt Corporation has 22,869 shares for 1.03% of their portfolio. Hayek Kallen Management stated it has 1.8% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD).

Cipher Capital Lp, which manages about $339.00M and $1.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 45,757 shares to 116,284 shares, valued at $1.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Black Knight Inc by 10,242 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,311 shares, and cut its stake in Paramount Group Inc.

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc, which manages about $910.93 million and $43.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lilis Energy Inc by 637,305 shares to 948,915 shares, valued at $1.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.41 EPS, up 59.00% or $0.59 from last year’s $-1 per share. After $-0.41 actual EPS reported by Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.72 in 2019 Q1. Its down 59.28, from 61 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 9 investors sold SNCR shares while 16 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 17.16 million shares or 47.27% less from 32.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brighton Jones Limited Liability Co reported 140,000 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. 24,000 are held by New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust. Axa holds 0% in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) or 184,200 shares. Moreover, Invesco Limited has 0% invested in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). Columbia Pacific Advsr Limited Com accumulated 11.04% or 781,334 shares. Millennium Ltd Liability Corporation holds 480,936 shares. Raymond James Assocs has 0% invested in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) for 221,170 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 4,870 shares in its portfolio. 11,507 are owned by Zacks Inv. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 38,220 shares. Financial Bank Of New York Mellon invested in 34,579 shares or 0% of the stock. Blackrock Inc holds 0% or 137,104 shares in its portfolio. 16,800 are owned by Synovus Finance. Regions Fin Corporation stated it has 35 shares. Susquehanna Intl Gru Inc Ltd Liability Partnership, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 694,555 shares.

