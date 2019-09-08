Columbia Pacific Advisors Cut Its Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO) Holding as Market Valuation Declined; Bangor Savings Bank Lifted Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 69.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bangor Savings Bank bought 9,484 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 23,121 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23 million, up from 13,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bangor Savings Bank who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $337.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $128.21. About 6.28M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ RUEST, CN INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO, TO ADDRESS; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN – UNDER AGREEMENT, CO, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB TO ADVANCE BMS-986177 INTO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS; 02/05/2018 – $JNJ acquires BeneVir for $140M upfront + $900M milestone $MRK acquires Viralytics for $394M Oncolytic virus back to be the hot thing in I/O again? More $AMGN T-Vec + PD1 combo data to come at #ASCO18; 15/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: J&J and AbbVie roll back price hike after criticism; FDA to call out companies that thwart generics; 11/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N , IMERYS SA IMTP.PA SUBSIDIARY ORDERED TO PAY $80 MLN IN PUNITIVE DAMAGES IN NEW JERSEY CASE BLAMING TALC FOR MESOTHELIOMA -COURTROOM VIDEO; 16/03/2018 – RPT-J&J says offered $2.1 bln for Lifescan diabetes business; 15/05/2018 – BNY Mellon Adds Aptiv, Cuts J&J, Buys More Netflix: 13F; 01/05/2018 – J&J SAYS UV-BLOCKER NORBLOC+ BEHAVES AS ANTIOXIDANT; 16/03/2018 – J&J GETS OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY FOR LIFESCAN OF ABOUT $2.1B; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS, WORLDWIDE SALES INCREASED 4.3% IN QTR

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (CRZO) by 16.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc sold 34,385 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.91% . The institutional investor held 169,279 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11M, down from 203,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc who had been investing in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $761.55 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $8. About 3.46M shares traded. Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) has declined 66.43% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CRZO News: 05/04/2018 – CARRIZO OIL HOLDER KIMMERIDGE HAS HAD, TO CONTINUE TALKS; 05/04/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas Responds to Kimmeridge 13D Filing; 21/05/2018 – CARRIZO OIL & GAS INC CRZO.O : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $31 FROM $24; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP -IF CARRIZO OIL BOARD IS UNABLE/UNWILLING TO EXECUTE VIABLE STRATEGIC PATH IN 12 MONTHS, KEMC BELIEVES SHAREHOLDERS WOULD BE BEST SERVED BY SALE OF CO; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP SAYS KIMMERIDGE PRINCIPALS HAD NUMEROUS CONSTRUCTIVE DISCUSSIONS WITH CARRIZO OIL & GAS’ MANAGEMENT ON CO’S BUSINESS, STRATEGIES; 05/04/2018 – Kimmeridge Increases Stake in Carrizo Oil to 7.5%; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management LLC Exits Position in Carrizo Oil; 05/04/2018 – KEMC Fund IV GP, LLC Reports 8.1% Stake In Carrizo Oil & Gas; 12/04/2018 – Carrizo Oil Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – Carrizo Oil Group Meeting Scheduled By Seaport for Jun. 7

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc, which manages about $910.93 million and $43.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lilis Energy Inc by 637,305 shares to 948,915 shares, valued at $1.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 24 investors sold CRZO shares while 65 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 89.78 million shares or 2.48% less from 92.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa owns 728,903 shares. Us National Bank De invested 0% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Merian Glob (Uk) Limited owns 298,616 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Grp Inc One Trading Limited Partnership reported 18,700 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Adirondack Rech & Inc reported 113,700 shares. Regions invested in 17,448 shares or 0% of the stock. 30,535 were reported by Deutsche Comml Bank Ag. Bedell Frazier Invest Counseling Limited Liability Com has invested 0.66% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Michigan-based Comerica Financial Bank has invested 0.01% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Georgia-based Advisory Service Net Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Morgan Stanley invested 0% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Moreover, Mackenzie Financial Corporation has 0.06% invested in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) for 1.92M shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 9,448 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Clearbridge Invests Limited stated it has 0.01% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership reported 105,606 shares.

Analysts await Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, down 24.47% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.94 per share. CRZO’s profit will be $67.59 million for 2.82 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

