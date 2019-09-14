Columbia Pacific Advisors Boosted Northern Oil And Gas (NOG) Position by $968,102; Serengeti Asset Management LP Has Raised Its Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Holding by $540,000 as Stock Rose

Serengeti Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Serengeti Asset Management Lp bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.40% . The hedge fund held 130,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.37 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Serengeti Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Ypf Sociedad Anonima for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $8.62. About 2.30M shares traded. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 0.06% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.06% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS PESO DEVALUATION SHOULD HELP CONTINUE TO DRIVE DOWN COSTS; 05/03/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS IMPLIED VALUATION OF YPF ENERGIA ELECTRICA SUBSIDIARY IS $1.1 BLN-$1.24 BLN; 26/04/2018 – OIL ARB: Argentina’s YPF Is Said to Sell Cruz Del Sur for May; 05/03/2018 – YPF’S METROGAS DIVESTMENT SEEN HAPPENING IN 2H18; 05/04/2018 – YPF Names Gonzalez CEO as Finance Wizards Take Over Oil Producer; 05/03/2018 – YPF CAPEX FELL 17.8% IN USD IN 2017; 05/04/2018 – YPF NAMES DANIEL GONZALEZ CEO; 06/03/2018 – BunkerWorld[Reg]: YPF inks MOU with Statoil as drilling picks up in Argentina shale; 08/05/2018 – YPF 1Q EBITDA ARS36.49B, EST. ARS20.63B (2 EST.); 09/05/2018 – YPF TO HOLD FUEL PRICE RISES AFTER AGREEMENT W/GOVT: YPF

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc increased its stake in Northern Oil And Gas Inc (NOG) by 226.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc bought 968,102 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.68% . The institutional investor held 1.40M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.73M, up from 428,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc who had been investing in Northern Oil And Gas Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $809.07 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.03. About 4.75M shares traded. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEMKT:NOG) has declined 52.63% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NOG News: 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Northern Oil & Gas To ‘SD’; Debt Rtg To ‘D’; 18/05/2018 – Northern Oil & Gas: Under Governance Pact, TRT May Nominate Three Directors if They Own 20% Stake; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Northern Oil & Gas To ‘B-‘ From ‘SD’; Outlk Neg; 23/03/2018 – DBX, STG to Trade, NOG to Price: Equity Capital Markets; 24/05/2018 – Northern Oil Names Brandon Elliott President, Oper Chie; 19/03/2018 – NOG SEES 2018 AVG DAILY PRODUCTION INCREASE BY 18%-22% VS 2017; 07/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS INC – QTRLY SHR $0.05; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Northern Oil And Gas’ Cfr To Caa1; Pdr To Caa1-PD/LD; 24/05/2018 – Northern Oil Names Michael Reger CE; 26/04/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS INC – DEAL FOR $40 MLN IN CASH

Serengeti Asset Management Lp, which manages about $2.16 billion and $377.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (EEM) by 150,000 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $21.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cresud S A C I F Y A (NASDAQ:CRESY) by 70,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 350,000 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 25 investors sold YPF shares while 29 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 105.21 million shares or 5.94% more from 99.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 107,675 are held by Invesco. Canyon Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 702,475 shares. 387,600 were reported by Highland Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership. National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon holds 169,750 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nomura Asset Mngmt owns 94,400 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Augustine Asset Mgmt holds 0.29% or 23,062 shares in its portfolio. The New Jersey-based Caxton Assocs LP has invested 0.03% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Royal Bancorp Of Canada holds 63,517 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Saba Cap Management LP has invested 0.01% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). 478 were reported by Aperio Ltd Liability Com. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, a New York-based fund reported 258,824 shares. 1.10M are owned by Waddell Reed Financial. Wellington Management Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership owns 7.28 million shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 28.06M shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.86 million shares or 0.16% of its portfolio.