Columbia Bkg Sys (COLB) Holder Boston Partners Boosted Its Holding; Cove Street Capital Has Decreased Gtt Communications (GTT) Holding as Valuation Declined

Cove Street Capital Llc decreased its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (GTT) by 32.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc sold 236,339 shares as the company’s stock declined 70.44% . The hedge fund held 496,708 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.24 million, down from 733,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Gtt Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $630.51M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.00% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $11.29. About 134,015 shares traded. GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has declined 72.37% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GTT News: 26/03/2018 – GTT Communications: Aleph and Crestview Are Significant Hldrs of Interoute; 26/03/2018 – Aleph and Crestview to Invest $175 Million in GTT as Part of Interoute Acquisition; 12/04/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – AT MARCH 31, 2018, THE ORDER BOOK COMPRISED 83 UNITS; 12/04/2018 – GTT 1Q REVENUE RISES 12% TO EU64.2M; 16/05/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – RECEIVES ORDER NOTIFICATION FROM AN ASIAN SHIPYARD FOR DESIGN OF LNG TANKS OF TWO NEW LNG CARRIERS (LNGCS); 26/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms GTT Communications’ IDR at ‘B’ On Term Loan Upsizing; Downgrades Sr Secured Ratings; 05/04/2018 – GTT : GTT RECEIVES TWO NEW ORDERS FROM DSME; 21/03/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – DELIVERY IS EXPECTED IN 2020; 26/04/2018 – REG-GTT : NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY OF THE 2017 REGISTRATION DOCUMENT; 26/03/2018 – GTT COMMUNICATIONS – INVESTORS, LED BY ALEPH CAPITAL PARTNERS & CRESTVIEW PARTNERS, TO INVEST $175 MLN IN GTT AT CLOSING OF INTEROUTE ACQUISITION

Boston Partners increased its stake in Columbia Bkg Sys Inc (COLB) by 2.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners bought 12,844 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.27% . The institutional investor held 561,471 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.35 million, up from 548,627 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Columbia Bkg Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.53% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $34.41. About 39,351 shares traded. Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) has declined 6.54% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.54% the S&P500. Some Historical COLB News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Columbia Banking System Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COLB); 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA BANKING SYSTEM INC – TO PAY A REGULAR CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.26 PER COMMON SHARE; 15/03/2018 Columbia Banking Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA BANKING SYSTEM INC COLB.O INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 18 PCT; 23/03/2018 – Columbia Banking Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – Columbia Bank’s Second Annual Melanie Dressel Community Commitment Event Launches April 23; 03/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Greg Sigrist Chief Financial Officer; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Banking System Raises Quarter Dividend to 26c

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18B and $75.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SPR) by 147,084 shares to 1.15 million shares, valued at $105.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 529,318 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14.00M shares, and cut its stake in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold COLB shares while 53 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 64.91 million shares or 1.02% less from 65.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mengis Capital holds 0.29% or 15,664 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Company Ny has invested 0% in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB). Profund Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB). 8,166 are owned by Scotia Capital. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Inc accumulated 519,785 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB). Everence Mgmt holds 8,460 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Com accumulated 0% or 14,696 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs Incorporated has invested 0% in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB). Ferguson Wellman Cap Mgmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB). Bsw Wealth Prtnrs holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) for 11,611 shares. Captrust Financial Advsrs has invested 0% in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB). Principal Fincl Group accumulated 628,655 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase & Comm owns 504,179 shares. Tiaa Cref Ltd stated it has 143,439 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since July 1, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $18,722 activity. 173 shares were bought by Lawson David C, worth $5,633. $8,433 worth of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) shares were bought by BARUFFI KUMI YAMAMOTO.

Cove Street Capital Llc, which manages about $763.78 million and $817.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital Senior Living Corp (NYSE:CSU) by 526,546 shares to 3.14 million shares, valued at $12.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Smart & Final Stores Inc (NYSE:SFS) by 104,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.06 million shares, and has risen its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL).

Analysts await GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $-0.05 EPS, up 88.10% or $0.37 from last year’s $-0.42 per share. After $-0.28 actual EPS reported by GTT Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -82.14% EPS growth.

