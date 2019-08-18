Columbia Banking Systems (COLB) Holder Walthausen & Company Has Lifted Its Holding by $1.35 Million as Stock Rose; Apple (AAPL) Holding Increased by Usca Ria Llc

Usca Ria Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usca Ria Llc bought 4,318 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 63,511 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.06 million, up from 59,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usca Ria Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $933.21B market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $206.5. About 28.81M shares traded or 8.05% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – “With an eye for design, strong share in the premium (high margin) markets for smartphones and a growing (but select) number other devices, and the most valuable global brand, Apple remains one of the most significant technology companies in the world,” the firm’s analyst writes; 24/05/2018 – Millennials looking to pay with plastic have more options than ever. Apple, Ikea, Uber are all pushing branded cards; 24/05/2018 – Is Apple Botching Its Autonomous Driving Opportunity?; 27/04/2018 – They believe Amazon will have a bigger impact than Apple or Google in the medical sector and are worried about hiring talent; 27/04/2018 – First brokerages predict Amazon will top $1 trillion in value; 24/04/2018 – Apple closes in correction territory; 08/03/2018 – In the past, some artists have made a connection between Apple’s wealth and its efforts (or lack thereof) to pay musicians; 23/04/2018 – EU ANTITRUST REGULATORS OPEN INVESTIGATION INTO APPLE’S ACQUISITION OF MUSIC DISCOVERY COMPANY SHAZAM; 23/04/2018 – EU launches in-depth probe into Apple’s purchase of Shazam; 13/04/2018 – Lawmakers question FBI over San Bernardino suit against Apple

Walthausen & Company increased its stake in Columbia Banking Systems Inc (COLB) by 32.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company bought 42,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.27% . The institutional investor held 173,960 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.69 million, up from 131,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in Columbia Banking Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $34.44. About 266,607 shares traded or 14.04% up from the average. Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) has declined 6.54% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.54% the S&P500. Some Historical COLB News: 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA BANKING SYSTEM INC COLB.O INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 18 PCT; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Banking System 1Q Net Interest Income Was $115.5 Million; 15/03/2018 Columbia Banking Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig D. Eerkes As Chairman Of The Board To Succeed William T. Weyerhaeuser; 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA BANKING SYSTEM INC – TO PAY A REGULAR CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.26 PER COMMON SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Banking System 1Q Net $40M; 03/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Greg Sigrist Chief Financial Officer; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Banking Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Promotes Brock Lakely To Chief Accounting Officer; 19/04/2018 – DJ Columbia Banking System Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COLB)

Since July 1, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $18,722 activity. On Monday, July 1 BARUFFI KUMI YAMAMOTO bought $8,433 worth of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) or 259 shares. Lawson David C also bought $5,633 worth of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) on Monday, July 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold COLB shares while 53 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 64.91 million shares or 1.02% less from 65.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fisher Asset Mgmt Lc holds 59,409 shares. First Bancorporation Of Omaha holds 0.06% or 28,912 shares in its portfolio. Piedmont Inv Advsrs Incorporated holds 18,482 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% of its portfolio in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB). Credit Suisse Ag invested in 57,738 shares. Bsw Wealth holds 0.15% or 11,611 shares in its portfolio. 1,089 are held by Tradewinds Cap Management Ltd Llc. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 49,747 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 29,029 were accumulated by Anchor Advsrs Limited Liability Company. Assetmark owns 2 shares. Coldstream Cap Management Inc holds 0.08% or 26,262 shares in its portfolio. 173,960 were reported by Walthausen And Ltd. Howe And Rusling owns 105 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bankshares Of Mellon invested in 0.01% or 1.17M shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0.01% or 64,546 shares.

Walthausen & Company, which manages about $1.45 billion and $769.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Commerce Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 13,858 shares to 96,566 shares, valued at $5.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iec Electronics Corp (NYSEMKT:IEC) by 88,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 177,620 shares, and cut its stake in Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE).

More notable recent Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Cedar Fair, L.P. (FUN): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on April 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Columbia Banking System declares $0.28 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on April 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Columbia Banking (COLB) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Columbia Banking Acquires Pacific Continental – Seeking Alpha” published on January 10, 2017 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Columbia Bank Taps Veteran Jeff Singer As Senior Vice President And Eugene Market Regional Manager – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/26/2019: TYPE, GOOG, GOOGL, TWTR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 30, 2019 : AAPL, AMGN, GILD, MDLZ, CELG, PSA, AMD, ALL, EQR, OKE, EA, VRSK – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Tesla Short Sellers Bank $1.5B On Earnings Miss – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple Earnings Preview: Time To Launch – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Monday Option Activity: GOOGL, AAPL, AZO – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Usca Ria Llc, which manages about $950.89 million and $462.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K) by 52,708 shares to 21,004 shares, valued at $1.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 103,894 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,988 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Company has invested 1.02% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Blue Edge Limited Company invested in 0% or 16,451 shares. Motley Fool Asset Management Limited Co holds 1.64% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 74,918 shares. Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia Company holds 42,513 shares. 2,095 are held by Gardner Russo And Gardner Ltd Liability Company. 1.45 million were reported by Jensen Investment Incorporated. Pinnacle Fincl Ptnrs Inc reported 1.87% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Schafer Cullen Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 2,980 shares. Godsey Gibb Associates reported 7,088 shares. South State owns 114,974 shares or 2.25% of their US portfolio. Security National invested 3.21% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 4.36 million are held by Waddell Reed Financial. Kistler holds 30,682 shares or 2.41% of its portfolio. Syntal Prtn Limited Liability Company owns 6,493 shares. The Virginia-based Toth Fincl Advisory Corp has invested 0.88% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).