Columbia Banking System Inc. (COLB)’s Financial Results Comparing With United Financial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK)

Columbia Banking System Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) and United Financial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Savings & Loans. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Columbia Banking System Inc. 36 4.43 N/A 2.44 15.45 United Financial Bancorp Inc. 14 3.15 N/A 0.74 19.33

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. United Financial Bancorp Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Columbia Banking System Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Columbia Banking System Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of United Financial Bancorp Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Columbia Banking System Inc. 0.00% 8.5% 1.3% United Financial Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 8.4% 0.8%

Risk & Volatility

Columbia Banking System Inc.’s 1.06 beta indicates that its volatility is 6.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. United Financial Bancorp Inc.’s 35.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.65 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Columbia Banking System Inc. and United Financial Bancorp Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Columbia Banking System Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 United Financial Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Columbia Banking System Inc. has a 12.36% upside potential and a consensus price target of $39. United Financial Bancorp Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $15 consensus price target and a 16.19% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that United Financial Bancorp Inc. appears more favorable than Columbia Banking System Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Columbia Banking System Inc. and United Financial Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 92.6% and 69% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Columbia Banking System Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, United Financial Bancorp Inc. has 1.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Columbia Banking System Inc. 2.47% 3.46% 3.27% 4.12% -6.54% 4.69% United Financial Bancorp Inc. -0.69% 1.85% 8.14% -2.12% -17.92% -2.45%

For the past year Columbia Banking System Inc. has 4.69% stronger performance while United Financial Bancorp Inc. has -2.45% weaker performance.

Summary

Columbia Banking System Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors United Financial Bancorp Inc.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home equity loans and lines of credit, home mortgages for purchases and refinances, personal loans, and other consumer loans; debit and credit cards; and online and mobile banking services. The company also provides business banking products and services, such as checking, savings, interest-bearing money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; accounts receivable and inventory financing, small business administration financing, commercial real estate loan products for construction and development or permanent financing; and agricultural lending, municipal lending, merchant card, remote deposit capture, small business, and treasury management services. In addition, it offers wealth management services in the areas of private banking, professional banking, financial services, and trust and estate services to individuals, families, and professional businesses. Further, the company provides fiduciary, agency, trust, and related services, as well as life insurance products. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 143 branches. Columbia Banking System, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tacoma, Washington.