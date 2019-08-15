Columbia Banking System Inc. (COLB)’s Financial Results Comparing With MSB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MSBF)

Both Columbia Banking System Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) and MSB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MSBF) are Savings & Loans companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Columbia Banking System Inc. 36 4.31 N/A 2.44 15.45 MSB Financial Corp. 17 4.51 N/A 0.81 20.04

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Columbia Banking System Inc. and MSB Financial Corp. MSB Financial Corp. has lower revenue and earnings than Columbia Banking System Inc. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Columbia Banking System Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MSB Financial Corp., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Columbia Banking System Inc. and MSB Financial Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Columbia Banking System Inc. 0.00% 8.5% 1.3% MSB Financial Corp. 0.00% 6.4% 0.7%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.06 shows that Columbia Banking System Inc. is 6.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. MSB Financial Corp.’s 66.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.34 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Columbia Banking System Inc. and MSB Financial Corp. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Columbia Banking System Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 MSB Financial Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Columbia Banking System Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 15.38% and an $39 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 92.6% of Columbia Banking System Inc. shares and 21.7% of MSB Financial Corp. shares. 0.3% are Columbia Banking System Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, MSB Financial Corp. has 1.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Columbia Banking System Inc. 2.47% 3.46% 3.27% 4.12% -6.54% 4.69% MSB Financial Corp. 2.19% 4.84% -5.3% -8.71% -22.15% -8.96%

For the past year Columbia Banking System Inc. had bullish trend while MSB Financial Corp. had bearish trend.

Summary

Columbia Banking System Inc. beats MSB Financial Corp. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home equity loans and lines of credit, home mortgages for purchases and refinances, personal loans, and other consumer loans; debit and credit cards; and online and mobile banking services. The company also provides business banking products and services, such as checking, savings, interest-bearing money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; accounts receivable and inventory financing, small business administration financing, commercial real estate loan products for construction and development or permanent financing; and agricultural lending, municipal lending, merchant card, remote deposit capture, small business, and treasury management services. In addition, it offers wealth management services in the areas of private banking, professional banking, financial services, and trust and estate services to individuals, families, and professional businesses. Further, the company provides fiduciary, agency, trust, and related services, as well as life insurance products. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 143 branches. Columbia Banking System, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tacoma, Washington.

MSB Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Millington Bank that provides various banking products and services in New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts; savings accounts, such as regular passbook, statement, money market, club accounts, and six-level tiered savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and fixed or variable rate individual retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family real estate mortgage loans, commercial and multi-family real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial and industrial loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans consisting of new and used automobile loans, secured and unsecured personal loans, account loans, and overdraft lines of credit. The company was founded in 1911 and is based in Millington, New Jersey.