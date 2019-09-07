Columbia Banking System Inc. (COLB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB)

This is a contrast between Columbia Banking System Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) and Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Savings & Loans and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Columbia Banking System Inc. 35 4.36 N/A 2.44 15.45 Kentucky First Federal Bancorp 8 6.20 N/A 0.06 120.63

Demonstrates Columbia Banking System Inc. and Kentucky First Federal Bancorp earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Columbia Banking System Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Columbia Banking System Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Columbia Banking System Inc. and Kentucky First Federal Bancorp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Columbia Banking System Inc. 0.00% 8.5% 1.3% Kentucky First Federal Bancorp 0.00% 0.8% 0.2%

Risk & Volatility

Columbia Banking System Inc. is 6.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.06 beta. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s 0.47 beta is the reason why it is 53.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Columbia Banking System Inc. and Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Columbia Banking System Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Kentucky First Federal Bancorp 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Columbia Banking System Inc. is $39, with potential upside of 12.65%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 92.6% of Columbia Banking System Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 3% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp are owned by institutional investors. Columbia Banking System Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 61.58% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Columbia Banking System Inc. 2.47% 3.46% 3.27% 4.12% -6.54% 4.69% Kentucky First Federal Bancorp -0.65% 0.8% -0.65% 1.33% -12.13% 9.99%

For the past year Columbia Banking System Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Kentucky First Federal Bancorp.

Summary

Columbia Banking System Inc. beats Kentucky First Federal Bancorp on 7 of the 10 factors.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home equity loans and lines of credit, home mortgages for purchases and refinances, personal loans, and other consumer loans; debit and credit cards; and online and mobile banking services. The company also provides business banking products and services, such as checking, savings, interest-bearing money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; accounts receivable and inventory financing, small business administration financing, commercial real estate loan products for construction and development or permanent financing; and agricultural lending, municipal lending, merchant card, remote deposit capture, small business, and treasury management services. In addition, it offers wealth management services in the areas of private banking, professional banking, financial services, and trust and estate services to individuals, families, and professional businesses. Further, the company provides fiduciary, agency, trust, and related services, as well as life insurance products. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 143 branches. Columbia Banking System, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tacoma, Washington.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc. that provide various banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises one- to four-family residential mortgage loans; construction loans; mortgage loans secured by multi-family property; nonresidential loans that are secured by commercial office buildings, churches, condominiums, and properties used for other purposes; commercial non-mortgage loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, loans secured by savings deposits, automobile loans, and unsecured or personal loans. As of June 30, 2016, it operated through seven offices. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Hazard, Kentucky. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp is a subsidiary of First Federal Mutual Holding Company.