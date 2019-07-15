Columbia Banking System, Inc. (COLB) EPS Estimated At $0.63; Velocityshares 3X Inverse Crude Oil Etns Linked TO (NYSEARCA:DWT) SI Increased By 1.54%

Velocityshares 3X Inverse Crude Oil Etns Linked TO (NYSEARCA:DWT) had an increase of 1.54% in short interest. DWT’s SI was 5.39M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 1.54% from 5.31M shares previously. With 9.25 million avg volume, 1 days are for Velocityshares 3X Inverse Crude Oil Etns Linked TO (NYSEARCA:DWT)’s short sellers to cover DWT’s short positions. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $5.73. About 12.02M shares traded. VelocityShares 3x Inverse Crude Oil ETNs linked to the S&P GSCI Crude Oil Index ER New (NYSEARCA:DWT) has declined 20.76% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.19% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) to report $0.63 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 5.00% from last quarter’s $0.6 EPS. COLB’s profit would be $46.34M giving it 14.44 P/E if the $0.63 EPS is correct. After having $0.63 EPS previously, Columbia Banking System, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $36.38. About 218,308 shares traded. Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) has declined 13.64% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.07% the S&P500. Some Historical COLB News: 16/04/2018 – Columbia Bank Announces Promotion of Four Executive Vice Presidents; 19/04/2018 – DJ Columbia Banking System Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COLB); 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA BANKING SYSTEM INC COLB.O INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 18 PCT; 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA BANKING SYSTEM INC – TO PAY A REGULAR CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.26 PER COMMON SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Banking System 1Q EPS 55c; 10/04/2018 – Columbia Banking Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Banking System Total Assets at March 31 Were $12.53 Billion; 15/03/2018 Columbia Banking Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Banking System 1Q Net Interest Income Was $115.5 Million; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig D. Eerkes As Chairman Of The Board To Succeed William T. Weyerhaeuser

Columbia Banking System, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. The company has market cap of $2.68 billion. It offers personal banking services and products, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home equity loans and lines of credit, home mortgages for purchases and refinances, personal loans, and other consumer loans; debit and credit cards; and online and mobile banking services. It has a 14.91 P/E ratio. The firm also provides business banking services and products, such as checking, savings, interest-bearing money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; accounts receivable and inventory financing, small business administration financing, commercial real estate loan products for construction and development or permanent financing; and agricultural lending, municipal lending, merchant card, remote deposit capture, small business, and treasury management services.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold Columbia Banking System, Inc. shares while 53 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 64.91 million shares or 1.02% less from 65.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James And Associates reported 79,901 shares. Madrona Financial Serv Ltd Liability has invested 0.22% in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB). Anchor Cap Advsrs Limited Co owns 29,029 shares. 310,660 are held by Granite Inv Prtn Lc. Millennium Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) or 279,950 shares. Art Advsr Ltd owns 9,187 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs Inc reported 24 shares. Parkside Natl Bank reported 858 shares. Moreover, Mengis has 0.29% invested in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) for 15,664 shares. Bsw Wealth reported 0.15% stake. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB). Eagle Boston Inv Mngmt Inc holds 0.18% or 12,581 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.02% or 41,000 shares. Ferguson Wellman Mgmt invested in 10,819 shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0% in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB).

Since July 1, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $18,722 activity. BARUFFI KUMI YAMAMOTO also bought $8,433 worth of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) on Monday, July 1. Stein Clint also bought $4,656 worth of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) on Monday, July 1. On Monday, July 1 the insider Lawson David C bought $5,633.