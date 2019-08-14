Columbia Banking System Inc. (COLB) and Meridian Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) Comparison side by side

Columbia Banking System Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) and Meridian Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) compete against each other in the Savings & Loans sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Columbia Banking System Inc. 36 4.43 N/A 2.44 15.45 Meridian Bancorp Inc. 17 5.44 N/A 1.15 15.89

In table 1 we can see Columbia Banking System Inc. and Meridian Bancorp Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Meridian Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Columbia Banking System Inc. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Columbia Banking System Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Meridian Bancorp Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Columbia Banking System Inc. 0.00% 8.5% 1.3% Meridian Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 8.2% 0.9%

Risk & Volatility

Columbia Banking System Inc.’s current beta is 1.06 and it happens to be 6.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Meridian Bancorp Inc.’s 48.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.52 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Columbia Banking System Inc. and Meridian Bancorp Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Columbia Banking System Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Meridian Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Columbia Banking System Inc. is $39, with potential upside of 12.36%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Columbia Banking System Inc. and Meridian Bancorp Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 92.6% and 66.1%. 0.3% are Columbia Banking System Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% are Meridian Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Columbia Banking System Inc. 2.47% 3.46% 3.27% 4.12% -6.54% 4.69% Meridian Bancorp Inc. -0.65% 2.17% 7.25% 15.27% -0.86% 28.07%

For the past year Columbia Banking System Inc. has weaker performance than Meridian Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Columbia Banking System Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Meridian Bancorp Inc.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home equity loans and lines of credit, home mortgages for purchases and refinances, personal loans, and other consumer loans; debit and credit cards; and online and mobile banking services. The company also provides business banking products and services, such as checking, savings, interest-bearing money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; accounts receivable and inventory financing, small business administration financing, commercial real estate loan products for construction and development or permanent financing; and agricultural lending, municipal lending, merchant card, remote deposit capture, small business, and treasury management services. In addition, it offers wealth management services in the areas of private banking, professional banking, financial services, and trust and estate services to individuals, families, and professional businesses. Further, the company provides fiduciary, agency, trust, and related services, as well as life insurance products. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 143 branches. Columbia Banking System, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tacoma, Washington.